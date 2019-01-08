Dominique Decaudain | Suzanne Commentary Was Hateful and She Should Move to Arkansas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I hated the piece by Patricia Suzanne on Saturday (Jan. 5) called “Backtracking, Diseases and Immigration.”

It was hateful, unhelpful and just plain disgusting! Instead of coming up with feasible answers to a very complicated problem, all she did was bash one party and put all the blame on the one party. Fearmongering at its best.

Not helpful! The only point to her piece was to spread hate and fear. Is that necessary? It is not only unhelpful, it is also designed to cause more unnecessary tension between people. Shameful!

The article states that “she lives in a modest New-hall home, where the money required for annual property taxes could pay a full year’s rent on a two-bedroom house in Arkansas.”

So why doesn’t she move to Arkansas? Did you ever hear the saying, “You get what you pay for?”

California is a beautiful place to live and everyone wants to live here. It is called supply and demand.

Dominique Decaudain

Santa Clarita