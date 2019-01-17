Mary and Bill Statler | Weed Deliveries Aren’t Harmless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A big thank you to Gavin Tate (News, “Val Verde resident submits tested water results,” Jan. 8). As a resident since 1965, I also am concerned that we are told we cannot stop the delivery of marijuana into our conservative city where it will lead to more drugs and addictions of minors and others.

Most people do not realize this is a way for people to get large quantities to their homes to sell it. Our kids, grandkids and great grandkids will be exposed to it at one time or another. Those people who sell it are trying to make it seem harmless and it is not.

Mary and Bill Statler

Canyon Country