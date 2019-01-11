SCVEDC and COC to bring SCV-centered economic forecast in March event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several institutions offer economic forecasts examining the Los Angeles County area, but data focusing solely on the Santa Clarita Valley is scarce. To deliver local information, the SCV Economic Development Corp. and College of the Canyons are teaming up to host a business event in March.

“Every year, we do this event that offers an economic forecast in the Santa Clarita Valley — the only event that drills into what’s happening here in terms of the local economy and what’s happening in the future,” said Holly Schroeder, CEO and president of SCVEDC.

The 2019 Economic Outlook event is set for March 14, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive.

This year’s theme is “Santa Clarita Valley — Leading in an Age of Innovation.” On Tuesday, the SCVEDC announced one of many speakers, Ravi Rajan, president of CalArts. He is set to discuss the importance of the arts to create proximity and place, and “our need to harness creativity in the next generation in order to propel strong communities,” according to a prepared statement released by the SCVEDC. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, said Schroeder.

Besides hosting the event, SCVEDC will also make available a 100-page economic report detailing its forecast findings, which can be found on the corporation’s website at scvedc.org.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and sponsorships of every level are also available by visiting scvedc.org/outlook.