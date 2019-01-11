The greatest golf books

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently, I mentioned the idea of reading a good golf book in lieu of being able to get out to practice during the holidays.

Nothing, of course, can replace the actual practice of physically going out and working on your golf game. However, I have found that a good book about golf can help you more than you may know.

But what is considered a good golf book?

I believe a good book on golf focuses more on the mental side of the game, rather than the physical. A good golf book gets you to think differently, and not necessarily swing differently.

One of my favorite “thinking” books about golf is a classic called “Golf is Not a Game of Perfect,” by

Dr. Bob Rotella.

Rotella is a renowned sports psychologist, who has worked with many of the game’s greatest players.

The book focuses on ideas such as proper expectations you should have while standing on the first tee, the attitude you should have when missing the fairway with your tee shot and the importance of self-confidence.

These are only a few of the ideas discussed, and I am certain we can all benefit from reading this book.

Another book I have always enjoyed is “A Good Walk Spoiled,” by John Feinstein.

Feinstein is a remarkable author, who has covered several sports during his career.

This book does a great job of letting the reader inside the life of a PGA Tour player. Feinstein spent a season traveling with players on tour, and he does a nice job of highlighting the highs, while capturing the tumultuous lows experienced by every professional golfer at some point in their career.

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour, and it’s a terrific book that everybody is likely to enjoy.

Perhaps the most revealing book you can read is “The Big Miss,” by Hank Haney.

Haney is best known for coaching Tiger Woods from 2004-10. This book reveals an amazing amount of insight to the mindset that makes Woods one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Not everything in this book is complimentary toward Woods, and that’s what makes the book even that more interesting. Given Woods’ recent return to prominence on the PGA Tour, this is a book I highly recommend to everyone.

There are hundreds of books about the game of golf.

Most of these books deal with helping you improve your golf swing. I enjoy books that offer much more than that. I prefer a golf book that speaks about the mindset of certain players, and the idea of improving our own way of thinking around the golf course.

These are just a few of my favorite books. What are some of yours?