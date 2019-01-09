Watercolor demo at Barnes & Noble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Glen Knowles will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Jan. 21, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). The event is free, open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

Knowles was inspired by the early California impressionist oil painters and California-style watercolorists, ultimately organizing six exhibitions on the history of Southern California art and artists.

“I love the adventure of combining painting and travel, and have painted on all seven continents and in the John Muir wilderness of the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Knowles.

Renowned for his plein air outdoor landscapes, Knowles was a professor of art, teaching more than 5,000 students.

He invented the ColorWheel palette, a color theory mixing system.

He has been called one of America’s top 105 contemporary watercolor painters. He has an extensive regional, national and international exhibition record, with gold and first-place wins. Knowles is a member of the National Academy of Professional Plein Air Painters and a member of the California Art Club.

For more information, visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.