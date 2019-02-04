Celebrate love in February

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Here are few special events that will help you make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.



“Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella”

Feb. 5 to March 10

Ahmanson Theater, 135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Matthew Bourne transforms the classic fairy tale into a wartime romance with a twist of Hollywood glamour. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the Blitz. New Adventures returns to the Ahmanson with this dance theatre production. Performed to Prokofiev’s magnificent score, this production is sure to transport audiences to the heart of war-torn London for a thrilling and timeless story of the power of love. Tickets start at $30. Info and tickets: centertheatregroup.org/tickets/ahmanson-theatre/2018-19/new-adventures-matthew-bourne-cinderella.



Shakespeare & Love

Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.

This unique theatrical walk-through experience is a fundraiser for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. Spend an evening celebrating love, passion and romance. Includes food, dessert, wine, music and performances of classic scenes of love. All proceeds support the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, the free Shakespeare in the Park series, the summer cultural festival, and our summer high school apprentice program.

Info: scshakespearefest.org/plays-events, email: Info@SCShakespeareFest.org or call (661) 799-3378.



Valentine’s Day with Fantastic Diamond

Feb. 14, Doors open 6 p.m. Headliner 9 p.m.

The Canyon Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd. No. 1351, Santa Clarita

Fantastic Diamond is a live tribute show celebrating Neil Diamond’s greatest hits of the last 40 years. Performed by vocalist Kevin Hogan and accompanied by a 5-piece band, this is a great way to enjoy a special Valentine’s Day in the Santa Clarita Valley. Tickets: $19.50 + applicable fees. If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. Minimum spend is $25 per person. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/events/



Valentine’s Day Dinner

Feb. 14, 5-9 p.m.

Maple Restaurant at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive,

La Cañada Flintridge

Experience a taste of love with your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day at Descanso Gardens. Enjoy menu highlights like wagyu beef and Maine lobster tail in the breathtaking setting of Descanso Gardens. Reservations required. Reservations: store.patinagroup.com/events/?id=cafe-descanso.



Sweetheart’s Dinner and Dance

Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive,

Simi Valley

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will host the 12th annual Sweetheart’s Dinner and Dance under the wings of Air Force One. Guests will dine at intimate tables for two and will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne. A three-course dinner will be served and includes gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Live music. Tour the Ronald Reagan Presidential Museum and Pompeii: The Exhibition and the Air Force One Pavilion. A professional photographer will be available to commemorate this special Valentine’s Day visit. Each couple will receive a complimentary red rose in a bud vase to take home. Tickets are $195 per couple (includes tax and gratuity) and reservations must be made by Monday, Feb. 11, at 8 a.m. Cocktail attire is suggested. For information call 805-577-4057 or visit reaganfoundation.org/programs-events/events-calendar.



Valentine’s Mystery & Murder

Feb. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Maggiano’s Little Italy at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

What could be more romantic than solving a murder on Valentine’s Day?

This is every detective’s fantasy come true, an opportunity for people with a passion for murder mysteries including slippery red herrings, diabolical clues and ingenious detective work to get plunked smack-dab in the middle of a hilarious homicide investigation. Enjoy the atmosphere and cuisine of Maggiano’s Little Italy, but remember… you could become the leading suspect. $100 per person includes plated dinner, two alcoholic beverages, entertainment. Reservations: eventbrite.com/e/maggianos-valentines-day-murder-mystery-tickets-54721069191?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.



Murder Mystery Dinner Train: The Love Train

Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Fillmore & Western Railway, 364 Main St., Fillmore

This train trip to murder lasts about three hours and will feature a ’70s-style spoof of the popular “Love Boat” characters on their Aloha Voyage aboard the Love Train. Meet Julie, our activities director; she’s just too good to be true. There’s Scooter, the Captain’s go-fer, who will do just about anything for his mentor, maybe even murder. What would the Captain do to keep from losing his train? And what’s with Doc, so busy with the lonely ladies that he hardly has time to treat those who really need him? These characters collide for an evening of intrigue and entertainment, done up in `70s Disco style. Three-course dinner with beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets: $90 per person. Info and reservations: www.fwry.com.



A Night in Old Havana Valentine’s Day Soiree

Feb. 14, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Clifton’s Republic, 648 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

“Havana is a mistress of pleasure, the lush and opulent goddess of delights.” Experience a night in Old Havana this Valentine’s Day! Clifton’s Republic celebrates the Casino Nacional, The Tropicana, El Floridita and an “Era of Adventure and Romance” featuring champagne, daiquiris, casino games, cabaret and salsa. Travel back to an era of glamour, romance and adventure as Clifton’s historic Forest Glen is transformed into a glistening Art Deco Casino with prizes available to those luckiest at the tables. The iconic Brookdale Ballroom whisks you away to a time when travel was exciting, adventurous and romantic with Salsa, champagne and a Cuban Buffet. The shores of the Pacific Seas offer classic La Floridita Daiquiris, mermaids and Caribbean fantasies. An exclusive Champagne Bar will serve up the finest in bubbles during the event. The Nacional Buffet will be available in three romantic locations and feature Cuban classics, a reserved table for two, a glass of Rose Champagne for each guest and Clifton’s Pesos for play in the Casino. Classic Golden Era inspired costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Tables start at $150. Info and tickets: nightout.com/events/a-night-in-havana-valentines-soiree/tickets?