Donna Schmidt | A New Color Palette?

I have been watching the building of the new industrial complex, Needham Ranch. I agree completely that it is a needed complex for the future of Santa Clarita Valley, bringing job growth to a close proximity to the residents. What I would love to see is, rather than painting the buildings the popular colors of white and gray, they paint them in a more natural environment color. A great sand color or green would blend those massive buildings in with the beautiful natural setting they are in. Right now, the first painted building stands out like a beast among the beauty. Food for thought, Planning Commission and designers.

Donna Schmidt, Canyon Country