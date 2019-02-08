Former SCV residents make university dean’s lists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Quinnipiac University

A former Santa Clarita Valley student has been named to the Quinnipiac University dean’s list for her work during the fall 2018 semester.



Valencia’s Grace Thomas was selected for the academic honor after completing her prior semester with at least a 3.5 grade point average and no grade lower than a C.



Quinnipiac is a private, nonsectarian institution that’s located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston, according to a news release from the college. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs.



For more information visit www.qu.edu.

University of Delaware

The University of Delaware recently recognized Brooke Tripp, a former resident of Castaic, for her efforts in achieving a spot on the school’s dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

In order to be named to the university’s dean’s list, students must complete the prior semester with a grade point average of 3.33 or above, according to a news release from the college.