Grill Master Challenge date announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association is once again hosting the annual Grill Master Challenge “Battle of the Champions” at Wolf Creek Brewery, with proceeds to be given to The Youth Project, a Santa Clarita nonprofit that helps kids facing traumatic personal or home-life issues.



“The support and excitement around this event has been tremendous and I am so appreciative,” said Kim Goldman, executive director of the The Youth Project, in a press release about the April 13 event. “It gets bigger and better every year.”



For the past six years, local barbecue artisans have flocked to the event, hoping to win the approval of all those in attendance who are sampling their food creations. This year, event organizers have invited four of the Grill Master Challenge champions back, pitting them against one another for the title of “Grill Master.”



“Anita (Lombardi) and I are honored to support Kim and The Youth Project and all of the good work they do for the Santa Clarita community. It’s very rewarding to be able to give back,” said Jim Lombardi, one of the returning champions and a Youth Project board member.



Since 2016, the SCV Escrow Association has been in charge of organizing the event, and over the last three years has raised $16,000 to support the Youth Project, according to the release.



“The Santa Clarita Valley Escrow Association is proud to get behind such a worthwhile cause. For the last few years, we have focused our efforts on helping this organization; I am grateful that my colleagues see the same value in the Youth Project that Jim and I do,” said Anita Lombardi, Youth Project board president.



This year’s event is set to include music played by DJ Mad Mike, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and Kids’ Corner, according to event organizers. Additionally, there will be beer and wine for sale to pair with ticket holders’ plates full of barbecue food.



The event is scheduled April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Brewery, located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop.



Pre-sale tickets are $25 before March 1, and $30 after March 2 and at the door. Event organizers have also said that sponsorship opportunities are still available, and those interested in either sponsoring or attending the event may reach out to Anita Lombardi at 661-222-3132. Tickets can also be purchased online at HelpNotHassle.org.

Editor’s note: A story on this event published in Friday’s newspaper contained outdated information. This article contains the current information on the event.

