Hagar bringing fourth wave to Canyon Santa Clarita

Rock music isn’t dead, according to musician Andrew Hagar. It’s just revamping its image.

“If anything, some of the rock ’n’ roll music we hear now is better than it’s ever been, and we’re experiencing almost a fourth wave of garage rock that’s way more psychedelic,” Hagar said. “I think it’s cool that rock ’n’ roll has stayed out of the limelight because when it comes back within the next five years, it’ll be bigger than ever.”

Hagar, who performs with “Shredderman” Scott as S.o.S., is the son of musicians Sammy and Betsy Bell Hagar, and plans to perform at The Canyon Santa Clarita on March 1.

Hagar describes his music as a blend of folk Americana, psychedelic rock, garage rock and grunge. The name S.o.S. comes from the traditional distress call and is influenced by his desire to call attention to modern social issues like mental health, disinformation and gun violence.

In January, S.o.S. released the single “Triggerman” and will release an EP titled “From the Other Side” in April.

“I love Santa Clarita and have been through the area several times, and shoutout to the highway patrol that have occasionally given me tickets,” Hagar said with a chuckle. “This show will bring a lot of variety and a platform to a different variety of music than is normally found in Santa Clarita. Hopefully, we can introduce people to the community mentality of folk music, and if they like it, then they might come see our other shows.”

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit wheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

