JCI Santa Clarita to celebrate its 21st anniversary in March

To celebrate 21 years since its establishment, the Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International, “The Jaycees,” has organized an anniversary gala on Saturday.



The event, with an “old Hollywood” theme, is scheduled to take begin at 6 p.m. at Valencia Country Club. The gala will look back on the organization’s 2018 accomplishments and what 2019 will entail, as well as formally install this year’s board of directors.



State Sen. Scott Wilk is scheduled to install the new board and speak to young leaders in attendance.



“To be around for 21 years in a town that’s grown over the years is just an honor,” said incoming president Taylor Kellstrom. “We’re super excited for the (March event) and will have a dynamic board with dynamic projects that will help impact a lot of people and organizations.”



Among those projects are its annual 40 Under 40 event in November, Santa’s Helpers in December, where local children receive gifts, a drive for homeless individuals for Bridge to Home and a leadership seminar to train tomorrow’s leaders.



JCI is a leadership and training development organization with 25 local active members currently who focus on teaching young individuals skills necessary to help them succeed in their careers.



All funds raised from the gala event will go toward these and other projects, said Kellstrom.



Tickets for members are $50. A special offer to the 2018 class of SCV 40 Under Forty will also provide tickets at $50, the organization said in a news release. Non-members are $60.



To purchase tickets visit jcisantaclarita.com. To get involved in the Jaycees visit the JCI Facebook page or email neilfitzjci@gmail.com.

