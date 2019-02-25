New Starr story at SCCS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After prep boys basketball games, it’s common to see toddlers hobbling around, doing their best to dribble a basketball. A practice that usually involved holding the ball with two hands, then thrusting it towards the floor, not always catching it afterwards.

Caden Starr remembers being one of those kids.

“My dad was a coach, so growing up I was always in the gym, watching him coach, going to camps, always shooting after his games,” Starr said.

Now, Starr dribbles the ball masterfully and although his basketball abilities have changed, this love for the sport hasn’t. As a junior on the Santa Clarita Christian School basketball team, his passion has helped him carve out a key spot on the Cardinals’ roster.

“I just try to do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “Sometimes, I pass too much I think, just trying to make everyone else better whenever I’m on the court.”

SCCS coach James Mosley doesn’t see his love of passing as a fault, necessarily.

“Sometimes, we tell him, you’re at the rim, go ahead and finish,” Mosley said. “He does a lot for our team because we just need a couple guys who are unselfish and it’s infectious.”

The forward has had plenty of tutelage from his dad, Kelvin, the current coach for The Master’s University, and his older brother Jordan, who currently is in his freshman year on the Mustangs basketball team.

Jordan, who is averaging 8.7 points per game for TMU, played a crucial role in getting SCCS to a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title last season, as well as a CIF Division 5 state title.

“Being a good leader,” Starr said of what he learned from his older brother. “Last year, he was a good leader for us and I’m just taking what he did and applying it to my own game in every way I can, especially in leading the other players.”

Starr is vocal on the court, but he’s also easy to spot due to his 6-foot-7 frame. His length makes rebounding a breeze, and he’s also capable of pulling up for the occasional two-handed dunk.

Cardinals coach James Mosley also noticed Starr and his brother’s knowledge of the game early on. He credits that ability to the days when Starr was an aspiring basketball player, attempting shots as a kid after watching his dad coach a game.

“They have kind of have that gift of they can see a play before it happens and I think just being around the game, having an understanding of it, their personalities are very humble and they enjoy getting their teammates involved.”

