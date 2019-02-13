PHOTOS: Exer More Than Urgent Care opens second SCV location

Tammy Murga
Rob Mahan, Chief Executive Officer of Exer- More Than Urgent Care, center, welcomes attendees to the new Exer facility in Canyon Country at the Grand-Opening event on Tuesday morning. Dan Watson/The Signal
  • Rob Mahan, right, Chief Executive Officer of Exer- More Than Urgent Care, chats with Troy Hooper, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Immediate Past Chair after a tour of the new Exer facility in Canyon Country at the Grand-Opening event on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal
  • Rob Mahan, center, Chief Executive Officer of Exer- More Than Urgent Care, leads a tour of the new Exer facility in Canyon Country at the Grand-Opening event on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at tmurga@signalscv.com.