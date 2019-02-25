Wedding Checklist

Planning a wedding? Here is a checklist to help you make sure you remember all the important things for your special day. In no specific order, here are some must-haves and suggestions for your wedding day.
____ Create a realistic budget
____ Draft out a guest list
____ Hire a wedding planner
____ Decide on a theme if you choose to have one
____ Pick a venue
____ Pick a date
____ Pick a color scheme and design
____ Hire a caterer
____ Hire a photographer
____ Hire a videographer
____ Hire a DJ, MC or band
____ Order the dress
____ Block out hotels for out of town guests
____ Create a wedding website
____ Take engagement photos
____ Create and send Save the Dates
____ Create and send Invitations
____ Create a registry
____ Order bridesmaid dresses
____ Hire a florist
____ Plan the rehearsal dinner
____ Book Rentals
____ Find the Officiant
____ Plan the Honeymoon
____ Rent or buy groom’s attire
____ Rent or buy groomsmen attire
____ Premarital counseling
____ Order the wedding cake
____ Find the perfect wedding bands
____ Book hair and make up for the day of
____ Order or handmake wedding favors
____ Get your marriage license
____ Select songs for the reception
____ Create seating chart
____ Create place cards
____ Enjoy your day: A wedding is one day, marriage is a lifetime
