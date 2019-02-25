Wedding Checklist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Planning a wedding? Here is a checklist to help you make sure you remember all the important things for your special day. In no specific order, here are some must-haves and suggestions for your wedding day.



____ Create a realistic budget

____ Draft out a guest list

____ Hire a wedding planner

____ Decide on a theme if you choose to have one

____ Pick a venue

____ Pick a date

____ Pick a color scheme and design

____ Hire a caterer

____ Hire a photographer

____ Hire a videographer

____ Hire a DJ, MC or band

____ Order the dress

____ Block out hotels for out of town guests

____ Create a wedding website

____ Take engagement photos

____ Create and send Save the Dates

____ Create and send Invitations

____ Create a registry

____ Order bridesmaid dresses

____ Hire a florist

____ Plan the rehearsal dinner

____ Book Rentals

____ Find the Officiant

____ Plan the Honeymoon

____ Rent or buy groom’s attire

____ Rent or buy groomsmen attire

____ Premarital counseling

____ Order the wedding cake

____ Find the perfect wedding bands

____ Book hair and make up for the day of

____ Order or handmake wedding favors

____ Get your marriage license

____ Select songs for the reception

____ Create seating chart

____ Create place cards

____ Enjoy your day: A wedding is one day, marriage is a lifetime

