Alex Sokolow | A Different Kind of Candidate?

We need a president who will move quickly to green technology and end the polluting of nature. At the same time we need someone who will increase defense against all attacks, including cyber attacks and attacks on our power grid. Stephen Patterson is such a person. He doesn’t accept donations, so he’s not beholden to special interests. He also wants to replace tax breaks with tax incentives, and have more diversity in the cabinet than ever before. (You can check out his website at patterson2020.us or contact him at spatterson2020@yahoo.com or 734-419-3122.)

Alex Sokolow

Santa Monica