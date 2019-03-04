Best soups in the SCV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When it’s cold and rainy outside, what really hits the spot? Soup, of course. It’s got everything you need in one hot, steamy bowl of goodness.

If you don’t have time to make your own, or just want to get out of the house, there are plenty of restaurants in the SCV that serve up just what you’re looking for.

From classics like Chicken Matzo Ball to more exotic tastes, such as ramen and pho, these soups have homemade flavor with a little extra gourmet flair… which all adds up to a “soup”-er satisfying experience.



Albondigas

Albondigas, Vallarta Supermarkets

Vallarta Supermarkets

18571 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country

23449 Lyons Avenue, Newhall

www.vallartasupermarkets.com



Great soup in a supermarket? The answer is yes, if that supermarket is Vallarta, which has a carniceria (or deli) with several soups to choose from, including a stellar albondigas.

Order a medium or large bowl and you’ll get lots of tender meatballs swimming in a tomato-tinged broth with chunks of carrots and chayote squash, plus several hot, fresh tortillas and a small bowl of rice.

Spice things up with green or red salsa, cilantro, and onion from the serve-yourself kiosk, find a table in the brightly colored dining area, and dive in.



Chicken Matzo Ball

Cathy’s Deli

23120 Lyons Avenue, Suite 24, Newhall

(661) 288-2217

If you’re feeling even the slightest bit under the weather, head to Cathy’s Deli for a bowl of Chicken Matzo Ball Soup.

There’s so much good stuff going on in here — hearty parpadelle noodles, large pieces of white meat chicken, carrots, celery, and a huge, fluffy matzo ball in the middle — it’s sure to cure whatever ails you… or at least give you some delicious comfort.



Spicy Miso Ramen

Umaichi Ramen

26877 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus

(661) 296-8362



You don’t need to go to Los Angeles for superb ramen when Umaichi is right in Saugus. The Spicy Miso is something to behold — a rich, dusky golden pool of broth with bits of ground chicken nestled between long, tender ribbons of ramen and little red flecks of chili.

You control the spice level when ordering (medium is always a good bet) and can add even more flavor with seasoned salt and sesame oil from the table. Yum.



Lentil

Daily Harvest Café & Juicery

22722 Lyons Avenue, Newhall

(661) 383-9387 or www.thedailyharvest.com



For a soup that eats like a meal, try the Daily Harvest’s Lentil, made from a family recipe handed down through generations by Chef Andres Moya’s family.

Lentils are slowly simmered with aromatic onions, garlic, and cumin, remaining whole for a bit of bite in a vegan dish that’s sure to satisfy any appetite. It’s also served with a lightly dressed arugula salad for a burst of extra healthy freshness.



Pho

Pho Ha 888

23360 West Valencia Boulevard, Valencia

(661) 254-2134 or visit phovalencia.com



Pho Ha 888 spends 16 hours boiling bones, meat, aromatics, and vegetables for the foundational aromatic broth that starts each order of its delicious pho. My favorite — the Oxtail pho — comes with a separate dish of tender, shredded meat that you add to the mix for a pure beefy essence. Add cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos and lime or some of the spicy sidekick condiments to truly make it your own.

Pho Tom Kha

Jasmine Thai Noodle & BBQ

23360 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia

(661) 254-2012 or visit www.jasminethainoodleandbbq.com



Served in a huge white tureen, Jasmine Thai’s Pho Tom Kha tickles your nose with a its piquant aroma before delighting your taste buds with a creamy, dreamy flavorful mix of coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice and chili paste stocked with long, curly noodles and slices of tender chicken.



Tortilla

Tortilla, Mama’s Table

Mama’s Table,

3340 Cinema Drive, Valencia

(661) 284-5988 or visit www.himamastable.com



Mama’s Table has four homemade soups to choose from every day. The tortilla soup is a standout, a cross between vegetable soup and chili, with lots of savory Angus beef in a slightly spicy, brownish red broth stocked with bits of corn and topped with crispy tortilla strips and melted cheese.