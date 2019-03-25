Calendar of Events: March 25th to April 9th, 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONGOING

Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10am for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly night also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club every Thursday for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/#



Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



Saturdays, 11 a.m. tp 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more!. The event is free. Activities are geared towards younger participants, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol’ time, so don’t miss it. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall.Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



EVENTS BY DATE



Tuesday, March 26, noon to 1 p.m. This orientation will give insight into starting and running a successful small business. You will learn all about what the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has to offer and how we can assist you in establishing or maintaining your small business through one-on-one consultation and training seminars. We offer the new client orientation free of charge to all new clients. College of the Canyons, Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 362-5900



Tuesday, March 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Empower yourself by knowing and understanding the rights that you possess as a parent or guardian, and most importantly the rights and safeguards that are provided to Individuals with special needs. We will cover the special education process from the toddler stage to adulthood. College of the Canyons, University Center, Room 222, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita.



Wednesday, March 27, 8-10 a.m. Stop by, stay hello and have a cup of coffee with SCV Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit deputies at the “Coffee with a Cop” event. McDonald’s, 27618 The Old Road, Valencia. Info: alolivie@lasd.org



Wednesday, March 27, 3-8 p.m. Brave New World Comics in Newhall, is hosting a signing event for “Detective Comics” issue No. 1,000, on Wednesday, March 27 from 3-8 p.m. Artist David Baron, one of the colorists working on issue 1,000, is scheduled to make an appearance, meet fans and sign any issues or prints that attendees own. Brave New World Comics, 22722 Lyons Ave, Ste 2, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/922835937908691/



Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to paint a picture but thought it might be too complicated or maybe you don’t have the skill? For those of you that love to paint or always wanted to try it, here is your chance with Painting with a Twist. 50 percent of the proceeds will be supporting Avenues SLS. Children 7 and older have a special reserved room to paint in with snacks and water provided. Adults 21 and older will have another space with the choice of enjoying drinks available for purchase. $35. Painting with a Twist, 19115 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. Info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/event/1941431/



Thursday, March 28, 2-3 p.m. The Orchard Bluegrass Band performs bluegrass favorites for some great foot-stompin’ fun! This upbeat and traditional band famous for amazing vocal harmonies brings their Nashville sound and spirit to audiences throughout Southern California. Y’all come enjoy Orchard Bluegrass Band’s unique blend of bluegrass, gospel and Western music! SCV Senior Center, Dining Room 22900 Market St, Santa Clarita. Info: Robin Clough rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org, (661) 259-9444.



Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. Here’s your chance to see those unique arthouse films that you might have missed in the theater. Host and moderator Gary Peterson will discuss film details; all screenings are free and open to the public. This screening will feature “BlacKkKlansman” at 6 p.m. and “Green Book” at 8 p.m. College of the Canyons, Hasley Hall, Room 101, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: gary.peterson@canyons.edu, canyons.edu/Offices/HumanitiesDiv/Pages/FridayNightFilms.aspx



Friday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor and special guest artist Karen Browdy will join Joe as collagist, at a two-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). Cibere’s painting style and art demonstrates his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion and have appeared in “Watercolor Magazine” and in the International Artists book, “The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists,” and coming soon “Splash 20.” He has online classes at: joecibere.teachable.com Stevenson Ranch Library, Stevenson Ranch Library Meeting Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch. Info: Olga Kaczmar 661-254-5267



Tuesday, April 2, 7-8:30 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers starting at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Solo acts, duos and small combos are welcome. KGMC always provides a great back line, so don’t worry about bringing your gear. Of course, if you’re attached to your favorite guitar, you can bring it. The stage is complete with amps, drums, digital piano and a Bose PA system. It’s a great room to play and a great way to meet other like-minded musicians in the community. If you’re not a performer or not ready to step on the stage, come check out some of the great talent here in Santa Clarita. The Stage Door inside Keyboard Galleria 21515 Soledad Canyon Rd, Ste 120, Santa Clarita. Info: keyboardgalleria.com.

Friday, April 5, 8-10 p.m. Comedy Mashup returns to The MAIN for another great evening of comedy and improv. Julian Fernandez has been on ESPN, First Impressions with Dana Carvey, Kevin and Beans April Foolishness and just had his first half hour special at the Ice House! Suggested audience is 18 years and older. Tickets are $10 online through April 4, and $15 online and at the door on April 5 Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Seating is first come first serve Beer, wine and concession available for purchase. If you require ADA seating please contact (661) 290-2255 at least 24 hours prior to show time so we can reasonably accommodate your request. No refunds. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall. Info: atthemain.org.

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. to noon For many, landscape irrigation can seem a bit tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. This class focuses on drip irrigation, its uses, components and how to install a drip system in your landscape. Other types of high-efficiency irrigation options will also be discussed. SCV Water 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: yourscvwater.com/event/gardening-classes-drip-irrigation-basics/.

Saturday, April 6, noon to 1 p.m. Tutu-Time is a free community outreach program promoting the arts in santa clarita for our very special and much loved younger audiences. You will have fun leaping and twirling to a Brief Ballet Lesson, a story read by a princess ballerina, crafts & Snacks. Come dressed up, bring a tutu or borrow one of ours if you don’t have one. Tutu-Time takes place at the sweetest Ballet School in SCV Tutu Ballet Academy. Tutu boasts a portfolio of 18 levels of ballet classes for ages 2-18 and over. Tutu Ballet Academy, 18788 Flying Tiger Drive, Santa Clarita. Info:

Saturday, April 6, noon to 4 p.m. The 7th annual Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Festival will be held at our Vineyard. VIP entrance at 11 a.m. The wine festival features numerous wineries and local wine makers offering tastings of their best wines. There will also be gourmet food and specialty items sampling, crafts from local artisans, live music, auction and more. Reyes Winery 10262 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita. Info: winefestival@reyeswinery.com, or call (661) 268-1865.

Tuesday, April 9, noon to 1 p.m. The Entrepreneurship Series is an opportunity to explore the “entrepreneur in you”. The featured one-hour sessions will highlight entrepreneurship as an option to generate income and cash flow, provide steps to start a formal business, and explore how to develop a business model to bring your vision to life. Participants will also be introduced to resources to help you take the next step in starting or growing your business, or transitioning from current activity into a formal business. College of the Canyons 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Lora Nelson, (661) 362-5900.