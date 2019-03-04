Calendar of Events: March 3rd – 16th

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10am for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free weekly 1 Million Cups event is designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Rd., #No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly night also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club every Thursday for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/#



Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market





FF Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10:00am, no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Every Saturday night, we find a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables & Chairs are provided & it is handicap accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Dr, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/



Sundays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Sunday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic, California. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



FF Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/



Events By Date

FF Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. Come out to Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy for our monthly volunteer day. Our focus will be planting and painting and we hope to see you all there! The lambs and their mom should be out of quarantine so you can all meet them and the rest of the animals! Vegan breakfast and lunch provided as always. 27662 Rolling Hills Road, Canyon Country. Info: sanctuaryaat.org



Saturday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn the art and sport of mounted archery at Gilchrist Farm! Never ridden a horse or shot an arrow? No problem, we’ll start you at the beginning. Already a great mounted archer? Come on out to sharpen your skills. Instruction available for first timers through advanced/competitive riders. Ride our horses or bring your own for some fine tuning, training or just plain fun! $45 for first class, $40 per additional class. Gilchrist Farms, 30116 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: gilchristfarm.com



Saturday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 91st anniversary of the second worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon.Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel and Dr. Alan Pollack will host a presentation and a Q&A session before the bus tour. Please wear long pants, long sleeves and tennis shoes/hiking boots. Water and a snack will be provided. Heritage Junction, 24101 Newhall Ave, Newhall. Info: scvhs.org/wp



Saturday, March 9, noon to 3 p.m. Come to Paint Your Pet Day at Painting with a Twist. Send us a picture of your furry, feathered, finned, scaley, or shelled friend and we will sketch a canvas of them for you to paint. Register early as these classes fill quickly and we need at least a week to get the photos and sketch them on canvas. $55. Painting with a Twist, 19115 Golden Valley Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/



Saturday, March 9, 1-4 p.m. Come meet Straightening Rein’s team of professionals specializing in equine-assisted therapies, our therapy horses and special celebrity guest USA Track & Field Medalist, Long Jumper Norris Frederick at our SRD Hope Through Horses Open Barn Celebration on March 9 from 1-4 p.m. $10, children under 10 are free. SRD Straightening Reins,13668 Davenport Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: srdstraighteningreins.org



Sunday, March 10, 9 p.m. A hit off-Broadway and internationally, this inspiring musical parody shows the funny sides of the “change” that all women experience in mid-life. Four ladies with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra meet by chance at a lingerie sale in a department store. They poke hilarious fun at their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. With classic tunes from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s pushing the action along, these diverse women create a sisterhood as they realize that menopause is truly a shared experience that doesn’t have to be suffered in silence. $25. The Canyon, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #1351, Santa Clarita. Info: /wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/events/



Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m. Join Dance Instructors ingrid blanco & Willy Arroyo for a fun evening of line dancing at D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment. This “beginner friendly class is open to adults and children. All children must be accompanied by an adult. $20 early bird and $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit the IWC Ballroom Dance Youth Foundation and include a raffle ticket and refreshments. 28368 Constellation Rd., No. 340, Valencia. Info: info@dwilfri.com, dwilfri.com



Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m The award-winning College of the Canyons Jazz Ensemble and Lab Band explore jazz styles, including ragtime, swing, bebop, cool, Latin fusion and rock. A special guest soloist will join the band. Adults $12, children and seniors $6. PAC Main Stage: General Admission, 26455 Rockwell Cyn Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/jazz101.html



Saturday, March 16, 8-11 a.m. The Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer is a celebration of the lives of children and their families who have been affected by children’s cancer. Individuals and teams will walk to raise funds to support the Foundation. $25 registration per person. College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: http://www.mhf.org



Saturday, March 16, 11-4 p.m. Explore at your own pace during the Hart Museum’s open house. Bring the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, and challenge our volunteers and staff! Explore the mansion as quickly, or for as long as you want. There will also be a simple craft activity on the back patio for guests. William S. Hart Museum 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: hartmuseum.org/events



Saturday, March 16, noon to 10 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Pocock Brewery with delicious food from Mad Scientist BBQ and Tomski Sausage, a new beer release, the return of Mahna Mahna Imperial Red, three Live Bands and no cover charge. 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2021756464791219