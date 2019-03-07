City announces fourth annual Youth Arts Showcase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Young artists will have the opportunity to show off their artistic skills at the fourth annual Youth Arts Showcase, the city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday.



The event, in honor of Youth Art Month, will feature an array of performances, interactive art activities, art vendors and food trucks. The showcase is free and is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at The Centre, located at 2088 Centre Pointe Parkway.



Returning this year is the Santa Clarita Youth Art Gallery, with art pieces by local youth artists in the categories of art on canvas, technical art, and pen and paper. Attendees will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the people’s choice award and an award ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m.



On the Performing Arts Stage, participants will also be treated to dance and chorus performances, and will be able to watch youth street painting teams decorate The Centre parking lot using chalk art.



The event will also include an interactive youth art area, where young artists can create shadow puppets, art robots and receive guided drawing lessons. Local dance and art studios will be on hand to lead movement classes and interactive art demonstrations.



For more information about the 2019 Youth Arts Showcase, contact Arts and Events Supervisor Yolanda Calderon at 661-250-3727 or visit santa-clarita.com/YouthArtsShowcase.

