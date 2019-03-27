City announces Line Dance Night, film ranch tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Claritans have several entertainment options this spring as city officials have recently announced multiple upcoming events, including a film lot tour and dancing event.



Set from 7-9 p.m. on April 6, the city’s Line Dance Night is scheduled to return at the Canyon Country Community Center.



“Meet new friends while you boot scoot to lively, upbeat music. Line dancing is a fun way to dance socially without a dance partner,” said the event news release.



Instructor DJ Mike Bendavid is scheduled to teach dancing styles including the Electric Slide, Cowboy Charleston, Black Velvet and Tush Push.

The event is free and open to those 18 years or older. No dancing experience or reservations are required.



For more information about Line Dance Night, visit santa-clarita.com/CCCC, call 661-290-2266, or email cccc@santa-clarita.com. The community center is located at 18792 Flying Tiger Drive.



Tour

As part of the 2019 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, attendees will have a chance to tour some of the most iconic film sets in the industry’s recent history with the addition of the Blue Cloud Ranch tour.



The city has partnered with Blue Cloud Movie Ranch, which has been the backdrop for productions such as “American Sniper,” “Iron Man” and “True Blood,” to deliver the tour scheduled 1-5 p.m. on April 14.



Film historians E.J. and Kim Stephens are set to guide participants through the film ranch that has never been open to the public before.



Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out quickly, the city said in a news release. Tickets are on sale for $60 per person. Attendees will meet at the Cowboy Festival shuttle site on Railroad Avenue and 13th Street in Newhall, and take a bus to the movie ranch.



For more information about the Blue Cloud Ranch Tour, and to purchase tickets, visit cowboyfestival.org/schedule.

