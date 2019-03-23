‘Day at the Ranch’ highlights William S. Hart’s love for pets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Visitors to the William S. Hart Museum in Newhall on Saturday were invited to participate in a pets edition of “Day at the Ranch.”



Hart was the ultimate animal lover, according to Maggie Christakis, the museum’s education and volunteer coordinator, and had animals from early childhood and throughout his entire life.



“Hart was an animal rights advocate as well as the most amazing pet parent you would ever find,” Christakis said. “And to honor his legacy, we decided that the way to do that would be to help animals in need.”



Volunteers had tables set up with supplies so that visitors could make blankets, toys and other items that would then be donated to Tails and Scales Animal Rescue and the Castaic Animal Shelter.



Both animal rescues were in attendance and had tables set up to educate people on their programs and showcase their adoptable animals.



“With Bill Hart’s love for animals, it’s really special that these crafts will be donated to the animal shelters,” volunteer Phyllis Dozier said.



Dozier helped Sarah Jacobs, 4, cut and tie fabric together to create a dog toy.



“I love dogs, and I think all dogs should have a toy to play with,” Jacobs said.



Visitors were then joined by a 9-month-old potbellied pig and a nearly 20-year-old tortoise as the barnyard’s animal handlers educated people on how to be a responsible pet owners.



Visitors could also add their furry friend’s name to a “Celebrity Pet Walk of Fame” and were able to take a tour of the Fritz Memorial for Hart’s pinto pony and the Dog Cemetery to see the final resting place for 11 of his dogs.



The William S. Hart Museum is located at 24151 Newhall Avenue in Newhall. Their next event will be April 13 and 14 as the annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns to Hart Park. For more information about the museum or to learn more about future events, go to http://hartmuseum.org/.