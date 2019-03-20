Dick Cesaroni | What About All the Pork?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In Wednesday’s Signal (March 13) there was an article regarding President Trump signing the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act (S. 47).

Kudos to the president, kudos to Rep. Katie Hill and kudos to former Rep. Steven Knight for their efforts on this same bill.

BUT, tell us about the over 100 bills that were introduced by several senators and members of the House who took advantage in what I call back-room politics.

What are these bills for and who slipped them in?

From what I can surmise these bills are self- serving to the producers and would not pass on their own merits if submitted individually.

This is the kind of crap that only residents of the swamp would pull. How about some transparency? How about listing these bills and who authored them?

If you are going to waste our money the least, you can do show us you underhanded dealings. Did the freshman Rep. Katie Hill know about these underhanded bills that were coattailed onto her bill?

This is the kind of politics that split our two parties down the middle. They do what’s good for themselves but not for the voters that put them there.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, it has happened many times in the past by both sides of the aisle.

This just goes to show us what kind of representatives we have sent to D.C.

Just like the Republicans (12 of them) who voted against President Trump’s budgeting the border wall. If you are so against Mr. Trump why don’t you just change your political status from Republican to Democrat, then you wouldn’t have to sneak around the swamp taking money from the big Democratic supporters?

You then could do it openly without fear of prosecution, like the Democrats.

Then you would be in bed with the George Soros’ of the world and the Clinton Foundation.

Just one taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus