Ed Shalom | Democrats Wouldn’t Stoop So Low

President Trump’s expressed fear that the military, the police and “bikers for Trump” may become angry and violent is nothing but a threat thinly disguised as a warning. The invocation of the police and the military remind us of banana republics. An equivalent response from liberals would be a phony fear that if Trump supporters turn violent that the left would become unhinged and their counter-attack would put all Republicans and their families at risk, from the president on down: no one will be safe.

However, we are fortunate that Democrats would never stoop to the level of Donald Trump.

Ed Shalom

Valencia