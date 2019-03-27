Family Promise SCV to host A Taste of Hope

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a beer tasting and art show fundraiser Saturday at Fasthouse in Valencia.



A Taste of Hope will include more than 15 craft beers sponsored by Firestone Walker Brewing Company, appetizers from Marston’s Restaurant, live music, and local artwork, handmade crafts and unique vendors, according to organizers.



All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Family Promise, a nonprofit dedicated to serving homeless families in the local community.



Family Promise brings shelter, meals and support services to families without homes, according to its website.



Tickets for A Taste of Hope are available online for $30 and will be $35 at the door. The event is scheduled 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Fasthouse, located at 28757 Industry Drive in Valencia.



To learn more about Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley or the event, visit http://www.familypromisescv.org/.

