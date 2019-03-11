Faster Pussycat ready to rock Canyon Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Self-proclaimed “Hollywood sleaze rockers” Faster Pussycat came on the scene more than 30 years ago with their eponymous debut album in 1987.

Coming onto the Sunset Strip scene the same time as Guns ‘N’ Roses and Motley Crue, their sound is described in a similarly take-no-prisoners fashion.

And one of the latest stops on the bands more than three-decade rock odyssey brings them to Canyon Santa Clarita at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, March 23.

Taking its name from the 1965 Russ Meyer cult exploitation film “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!”, the band broke up in 1992, with its various members becoming involved in acclaimed projects before the band re-formed in the early 2000s. (One of the band’s songs from its early years, “Bathroom Wall” was featured on “Guitar Hero Encore: Rock the 80s,” the popular game by Activision.)

The group put out “The Power & The Glory Hole” in 2006 with Full Effect Records, the band’s first full-length LP in 14 years, which is described as “raw grinding shards of truth that cut straight through our illusions about sex, love, reputation and death,” according to the band’s website. The lineup now includes Taime Downe, Xristian Simon, Danny Nordahl,Chad Stewart and Ace Von Johnson.

The band frequently tours to promote “The Power” album as well as a concert lp, both on Full Effect Records, and there’s a host of information available on the band’s recently relaunched website.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.