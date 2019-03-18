‘Hold On’: Wilson Phillips returning to Canyon Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The members of Wilson Phillips have put their touring days behind them, for the most part. But that’s what makes the group’s April 6 show at The Canyon Santa Clarita such a special opportunity.

The famous threesome — which had several No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 90s, including “Hold On” and “Release Me” — is in a “celebratory” stage of their careers, said singer Carnie Wilson, in a recent interview.

“We’re not trying to prove anything,” Wilson explained, discussing how between the three vocalists, the nine children among them have somewhat shifted priorities, but also allows them to really enjoy their live shows.

Speaking of family, the trio, consisting of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips, plan to perform not only their own hits, but a few that harken back to the days of their famous parentage: Chynna Phillips is the daughter of The Mamas & the Papas band members John and Michelle Phillips; Carnie and Wendy Wilson are sisters and the daughters of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson.

“We like to integrate a little bit of our influence, and that would be our parents, of course,” Wilson said, also mentioning a few others, such as Abba and Electric Light Orchestra.Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.