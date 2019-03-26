Juanita Fitzgerald | Families: Take Care of Each Other

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With a heavy heart I read Mary R. Martin’s letter to The Signal printed on March 22. I can’t believe you are looking to the city to take care of your family. Why is your family living in a homeless shelter?

As a child (in the 1940s and 1950s) I was raised in a very small two-bedroom, one-bath house with five other people. However, walls stretched for many more assorted relatives (some not so great) and some acquaintances known only to my dad.

My folks kept spare mattresses behind the dining room table, behind beds and even on top of our beds. Our house was crowded and messy but people always knew they were welcome. Families took care of each other. No such thing as shelters.

No, they couldn’t afford to take care of us, let alone many others, but as you said, “by the grace of God” they managed.

If you have a bad situation with your family then I am truly sorry, and I hope you donate to the homeless shelter as much as you can as often as you can.

Juanita Fitzgerald

Saugus