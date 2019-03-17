Senior center hosts annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center was packed Friday as seniors celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional Irish feast of corned beef and cabbage.

“There’s just so much great energy,” said Robin Clough, volunteers and recreation coordinator at the center. “We had an unbelievable turnout this year and even had to open up extra rooms.”

The room was a sea of green with almost every table, the walls adorned with clovers — as well as most seniors sporting green clothing or leprechaun hats. There was also a “Toss the Irish Potato” game and a photo wall complete with St. Patrick’s Day props for pictures.

Jose Jimenez, left, and Dottie Healy dance to Irish songs at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Seniors Tess Carlos and Terrie Castillo are on the Senior Center’s event planning committee and helped make this celebration possible.

“We just find any reason to have a celebration,” Castillo said.

Seniors were encouraged to sing along to the Irish tunes being sung by the Memory Makers, a local band comprised of seniors.

Amos Clemmons, left, and John Swinford perform Irish songs as they entertain at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Tommie Mae Ward, 87, and Rudy Pavini, 84, were dancing to the music, and celebrating their last St. Patrick’s Day in the current center.

The new Senior Center is set to be completed by the end of next month, according to Kevin MacDonald, the center’s executive director.

“We’re just having a big affair — It’s a great thing,” Ward said. “Our director is part Irish, and he’s the one who made the new Senior Center possible, so we’re celebrating for him, too.”

