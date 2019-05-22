Dressbarn to close all stores, including Santa Clarita location

Tammy Murga
Dressbarn announced that it will be closing all 650 stores including the Santa Clarita location (pictured) on Golden Valley Road. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Dressbarn, the clothing retailer known for its women’s career wear, is closing all its stores, including the Santa Clarita Valley’s only location.

Ascena Retail Group announced Monday via a statement that it plans to “commence a wind down of its retail operations, including the eventual closure of its approximately 650 stores.”

There is no specific date set for closure at the 19269 Golden Valley Road locale, but that business will continue as usual and shoppers can continue to shop online at dressbarn.com, according to a store employee who wished to not be named.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” Dressbarn CEO Steven Taylor said in a news release.

The decision was “another significant step taken to advance Ascena’s ongoing transformation”  and will not affect other brands Ascena Retail Group owns, including Ann Taylor, Justice, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines and Lou & Grey, the company said in a separate news release.

Earlier in May, the company sold its Maurice’s brand.

From its estimated 63,000 employees across its brands, Dressbarn will let go of its payroll of about 6,800 people.

The news comes in the midst of other store closure announcements since the start of 2019, including Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Payless ShoeSource and Party City, all of which had at least one location in the SCV.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]