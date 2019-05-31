Fire officials halt spread of ‘Rover Incident’ in Acton

Lorena Mejia
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

An Acton brush fire, dubbed the “Rover Incident,” was quickly put out by firefighters Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a report from an off duty firefighter alerted officials of a few spot fires on the southbound 14 Freeway, north of Red Rover Mine Road in Acton, according to Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Resources were on the scene in about 10 minutes, who reported the fire was approximately 1 acre, light brush and creeping up hill.

“Right now there’s only one engine on scene, but when more arrive they’ll set up lines,” said Bennett.

Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters reported forward progress was stopped and they would remain on the scene to put out the remaining hot spots.

No structures were threatened, according to fire officials.

