Kick-off summer with these family fun June festivals

Why not start off summer vacation with a fun family fling at one of the many family-friendly festivals and fairs held during June in California? Take a break from the day-to-day routine and set out to do something unique and make some family memories.



If you want to stay closer to home, you can create your own family festival from one of these special dates in June:

Dairy Month

Candy Month

June 4 Applesauce Cake Day, Hug Your Cat Day, National Cheese Day

June 7 National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and National Doughnut Day

June 8 Best Friends Day

June 11 National Corn on the Cob Day

June 12 National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

June 14 Flag Day and Monkey Around Day

June 15 National Hollerin’ Contest Day and National Nature Photography Day

June 18 International Picnic Day

June 20 Ice Cream Soda Day

June 21 Finally Summer Day/Summer Solstice and Take a Road Trip Day

June 22 National Chocolate Eclair Day

June 30 Meteor Day



60th Annual Castroville Artichoke Food & Wine Festival

June 1-2

Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, 93940

Info https://artichokefestival.org

In 1959, the Central Coast community gathered to celebrate the harvest of the iconic vegetable and the region that became known as the “Artichoke Center of the World.” California’s artichoke history begins in 1922 when the first artichoke shoots were planted in Castroville.

Today, more than nine decades later, nearly 100 percent of America’s fresh artichoke supply is grown in California and nearly two-thirds is grown near the small town of Castroville. This family friendly event includes live music and entertainment, the kid’s zone “imagination gallery,” lots of artichoke inspired food, chef demos, farmers market, field tours and more.



The Festival of Dreams

June 8 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

@the Grounds, 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, 95678

Info https://eventsplus.radio.com/sacramento/kudl/e/106-5-the-ends-festival-of-dreams/

Stop by the Hall of Heroes, where you can save the world alongside your favorite super hero. Meet your favorite fairytale princesses and get a royal makeover at the Royal Court. Visit a faraway galaxy and learn to be a space trooper. Interactive games, crafts and bounce houses. The activities are practically endless, with something that is sure to delight every member of the family. The Festival of Dreams … where childhood dreams come to life.



Water Lantern Festival

June 8

Lake Gregory, 24171 Lake Drive, Crestline, 92325

Info www.waterlanternfestival.com/sanbernardino.php

The Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope and great memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family-friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors and lots of people that you haven’t met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience.

Gates open at 6 p.m.; food trucks, music and fun 6-9 p.m.; 8:30 p.m. design your lantern; 9:30-10:30 p.m. lantern launch.



Alameda County Fair

June 14-July 7 Wednesdays-Sundays

Alameda County Fairgrounds, Gate 8 or Gate 12 Corner of Bernal and, Valley Ave, Pleasanton, 94566

Info https://annual.alamedacountyfair.com/

“Summer Learning Fun” activities for kids, livestock, carnival rides and games, and Festival Square cultural celebrations every weekend. There also is a wine and beer garden with live music.

If you enjoy contests, this is the place to go. There will be several food and food-eating contests, 5 to 8 year olds table setting contest, wine barrel planter contest, diaper derby contest, poems at the fair contest, soap carving contest, hat contest, and too many more to mention here!.



Nor Cal Pirate Festival

June 15-16

Vallejo Waterfront Park, 298 Mare Island Way, Vallejo, 94590

Info www.norcalpiratefestival.com

Kids costume competitions, bounce houses, kids shows and more at the 13th annual Nor Cal Pirate Festival. Adults will enjoy shopping the “fyne wares” and everyone will enjoy the entertainment: Sea Shanties, Thundering Cannons, Juggling Dare Devils and Historic Pirates.



65th Annual North Beach Festival

June 15-16 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vallejo Street, Grant Avenue and Columbus Avenue, San Francisco, 94133

Info www.sftourismtips.com/north-beach-festival.html

The North Beach Festival is considered one of the country’s original outdoor Festivals. The event is situated in the historic North Beach District, known to locals and visitors alike as San Francisco’s Little Italy and the home of the famed beat generation.

The festival site includes numerous quaint streets in the heart of the district including Grant Avenue and Columbus Avenue. The event will feature more than 125 arts and crafts booths, 20 gourmet food booths, two stages of live entertainment, Italian street painting, beverage gardens, kid’s chalk art area and the blessing of the animals. Let your kids’ creativity shine in North Beach and buy a square and street chalk at the kids chalk art area on Vallejo Street between Grant and Columbus avenues.



Eighth Annual Silicon Valley BBQ Championships

June 21-22

333 W Santa Clara St., San Jose, 95113

Info www.svbbq.com

Enjoy a day filled with sun, fun and something for everyone with live bands, classic car show, games and contests, fun zone for kids, beer and wine, and barbecue.



40th Annual OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

June 22 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5000-5070 Niagara Ave., San Diego, 92107

Info https://oceanbeachsandiego.com/attractions/annual-events/ob-street-fair-chili-cook

The 40th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival will offer attendees eclectic fun in the sun that’s great for all ages. Have tasty festival nosh, stroll down artists’ alley, enjoy a beachfront beer garden, four stages of live entertainment, shopping and a kids’ fun zone. The Chili Competition will feature more than two dozen tastings from amateur entrants competing for the titles of Hottest Chili, Judges’ Award and Grand Prize: People’s Choice Award. Attendees of all ages can take part in creating the annual Street Fair Community Mural.



19th Annual Summer SOULstice Street Fair

June 23 1-7 p.m.

On Main Street from Pico Boulevard to Marine Street, Santa Monica, 90405

Info www.mainstreetsm.com/summer-soulstice

Free street festival with multiple live-music stages, more than 100 vendors, beer and wine gardens, kids’ fun and lots of “soul.”

