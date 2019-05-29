SCAA awards student scholarships

The Santa Clarita Artists Association presented scholarship awards totaling $2,250 to three outstanding high school students.

“Our first-place winner ($1,000) is Julia Aquina from Hart High School. She has been accepted to CalArts for next semester,” said scholarship chairperson Laurie Morgan.

“Our second-place winner ($750) is Lauren Franco from West Ranch High School. Her goal for the future is to be a costume designer. In the photo of her, you can see a costume headpiece that she made.

“Our third-place winner ($500) is Deja Cavalleri from Canyon High School. Her main focus is portraiture. The photo of her work is a self-portrait in progress. Her goal is to become a working artist known for her art. She would like to exhibit in galleries,” Morgan said.

These scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors with plans for continuing their education in fine arts, commercial art, design, art education and related endeavors. This opportunity was made available to all high school senior art students in Santa Clarita.

“This is a skills-based award with consideration given to their ongoing education. It was a great pleasure to review the artwork of these students. All showed great promise and we encourage each of them to pursue their artistic passion,” said Morgan.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association was founded in 1989 by a group of local artists who had a desire to share their expertise, knowledge and enthusiasm for art. SCAA has a broad range of talent from professional to novice. Members provide the ability to encourage, assist, develop, and exchange ideas and information in building on artistic skills. SCAA’s mission is to promote art in the Santa Clarita Valley by “making visual art visible.” The community outreach programs help with this endeavor, and are always educational, child-friendly and free to the general public.