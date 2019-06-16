Calendar of Events: June 16, 2019 to June 29, 2019

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The event also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste. B, Santa Clarita. Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Enjoy Latin music and dancing Doors open at 6 p.m., Beginner Salsa Lessons at 7 p.m., Intermediate Salsa Lessons at 8 p.m., Social Dancing at 9 p.m. $10. The Canyon — Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351 Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

Fridays, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series returns for its 20th year, featuring regional, national and international entertainers in a family-friendly, street party setting, offering activities for adults and children. The scheduled series will bring a variety of activities for the entire family, as well as a variety of food and beverages, including wine and beer for the adults. No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Admission is free.

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face-to-face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers and much more. The event is free. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org

Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. A group of gourmet food trucks get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables and chairs are provided, and it’s handicap-accessible. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/

Third Thursday of the month, 7-10 p.m. The SENSES Block Party, brings live music, food trucks, themed activities, and adult beverages to Main Street until October. Race through Main Street with Mario and Luigi at the Super Nintendo Party on June 20. Be sure to come dressed as your favorite Nintendo character and enjoy the sights and sounds of iconic video games. Main St., Newhall. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/

Third Sunday of the month, 1-4 p.m. The Open Book offers free tarot readings. Ask up to 3 questions and get in-depth answers. This is a first-come, first-served basis, space is limited. 19188 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 255-1400, [email protected]

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday June 16, 2-3 p.m. The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a seminar about search and rescue.19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall. Info: Frank Hoffman (661) 259-7721

FF Monday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” casting is coming to House of Bounce. If your kid is a funny, smart, know-it-all with a big personality, bring them over for a chance to appear on ABC’s hilarious family-friendly comedy show! All applicants must apply in advance fill out the online application ahead of time and be accompanied by a parent! 24201 W. Valencia Blvd No. 2312, Valencia. Info: kidssaythedarndestthingsapplicationsherrycarlos.castingcrane.com

Monday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. Artist Julie Crouch will hold a watercolor demonstration in a meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble Valencia, 23630 Valencia Blvd. Info: Contact Olga Kaczmar at (661) 254-5267.

Thursday, June 20, 7-10 p.m. Cometo the latest art exhibit reception for “Feminine Harmony” by Fahimeh Shamsapour. Guests attending this free reception will have an opportunity to meet the artist. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: santaclaritaarts.com/2019/05/22/feminine-harmony/.

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Trivia Crawl will host a “Friends”-themed trivia bar crawl. Crawl multiple bars with exclusive drinks specials, while competing against hundreds of other crawlers to determine the trivia champ. Must have a smart phone with a data plan to play trivia. $20. Saddle Ranch, 24201 Valencia Blvd Suite 102, Santa Clarita. Info: inkarn8.ticketspice.com/the-one-where-they-play-trivia-santa-clarita

FF Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returnsto Westfield Valencia Town Center by the roundabout near the food court entrance. Treats and merchandise, while supplies last. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Info: facebook.com/events/301457180743943/?active_tab=about

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. TheSanta Clarita Amateur Radio Club is participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Castaic Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: w6jw.org.

Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m. In this two-part show presented by The Dumas Players, “The Grieving Widows’ Auxiliary; Parts I and II” looks at the lives of aging, but spunky widows who meet monthly to help one another through the grieving process while also plotting to snag their next husband by any means necessary. Part I shown Saturday, Part II premieres Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. $20, $15 for students and seniors. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info:. (661) 290-2255, atthemain.org/tickets/the-grieving-widows-auxiliary-i-and-ii-56676785792/.

Saturday, June 22, 6:30-10 p.m. Le Chene French Cuisine hosts a murder mystery dinner and theater experience. $80 per person, all-inclusive, prepaid and space reserved in advance. 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: https://lechene.com/?s=murder+mystery

FF Sunday, June 23, 6 p.m. Saxtravaganza, Santa Clarita’s all-saxophone ensemble, will be playing a free concert for its 20th anniversary event. The program offers listeners a wide variety of musical styles, including classical and movie themes, marches, tangos, rags and jigs William S. Hart Hall, 24151 Newhall Avenue, Newhall. Info: friendsofhartpark.com

FF Monday, June 24, 6:30-9 p.m. Come to Pinot’s Palette and learn how to measure your brows, define your arch and what products are best for you. Learn how and why to use pomade, powder and brow pencils to make a natural or bold brow. Bring your current brow products or send an email for a product consultation to get what you need. Ages 12 and up welcome. Those age 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult. 25850 McBean Parkway, Valencia, Santa ClaritaInfo:[email protected]

FF Friday June 28, 8-11 p.m. Come to Hart Park for a free movie under the stars “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” AvenuesSLS.org will be selling snowcones, popcorn, candy and drinks. Bring your chairs, blankets, towels, etc. 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/701290216981539/

FF Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A free SCV Summer Art Fair Invest in your local Santa Clarita Valley artists and crafters this summer. There will be amazing original art and crafts, Instagram art walls, art installations, face painting, henna tattoos, caricatures, live painting, games, family fun & more. Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: tinyurl.com/scvsummerartfair

Saturday, June 29, 3-10 p.m. Join Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita for a free special screening of “Being Evel”, the real story behind the myth of American icon Robert ‘Evel’ Knievel and his legacy. Experience the film on the big screen under the beautiful Santa Clarita sky. Enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers, 805 beer and a pre show of vintage footage and clips 8:00pm. Movie starts 8:30pm. Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita, 21130 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/550862258772186/