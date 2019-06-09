Calendar of Events: June 9, 2019 to June 22, 2019

ONGOING

Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble for a special Toddler Storytimeat the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642

Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free weekly 1 Million Cupsevent is designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Rd.,No.398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita

Wednesdays, 5 p.m. The Valencia SummitHOA is hosting the Food Truck Fest. Different gourmet food trucks every Wednesday evening through August. There are tables and chairs for your convenience. Valencia Summit HOA Clubhouse parking lot, 24600 West Del Monte Drive, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/644082939374546/

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Pocock Brewery’sweekly trivia nightwith Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly event also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave.Tibbitts, Ste. B, Santa Clarita. Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations

Wednesdays, 7 p.m.Learn to dance in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll have the chance to meet new people and enjoy Latin music and dancingevery Wednesday! Doors at 6 p.m., Beginner Salsa Lessons at 7 p.m., Intermediate Salsa Lessons at 8 p.m., Social Dancing at 9 p.m. $10. The Canyon — Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351 Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club for an 18+ night ofline dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

Fridays, 4 p.m.Hurricane Harbor’s “Dive-In Movies.” Cool off in the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool while a popular movie plays on a large screen above you. Dive-In Movies give you the unique opportunity to float in the water while you watch. Screenings free with park admission. Check the website for details. Info: sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla/special-events/dive-movies

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m.to noon Each weekend, the Gibbon Centeris open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The William S. Hart Park offers free guided tours, and free crafting fun! Outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers and much more. The event is free. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org

Saturdays, 5-8 p.m.Every week, Gourmet Food Trucksget together. Tables and chairs are provided and it’s handicap-accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/

Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.The Santa Clarita Swap Meethad hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing and tools $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx

Sunday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Dragon boatinghas over 2,000 years of history behind it. The community is invited to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic. For more information, call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/

FF Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hug the cows, rub the pig’s tummy and cuddle the turkeys at theGentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/

Second Saturday of the month, noonDrifters Cocktails is hostinga “BBQ and Brews” event the second Saturday of every month all summer. Tri-tip, vendors and musicand then karaoke and dancing18240 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2726811647392678/

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, June 9 SCV Blues Society hosts a monthly Blues Jam with a featured host band and guest artists. Host bands start at 5 p.m., open jam starts at 5:45 p.m. There is a $7 entry fee at the door, $5 for current members. American Legion Post 507 24527 Spruce Street, Newhall. Call 661.210.7220 for more information

Tuesday, June 11, 9 a.m. to noon The city of Santa Clarita will hold a parenting class, called “Behavior: What Are Children Telling Us?” to help parents follow reasonable and prudent standards with strategies and tools to help identify what children may be communicating through their behavior and how to create positive, supportive experiences.College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building A, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.

Thursday, June 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Presented by the city of Santa Clarita, the course “Living with Teens (Again!) Can Be Challenging!”will help grandparents learn how to approach different social, cognitive, physical and emotional changesfor their teenage grandchildren, as well as help understand and support them. College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building B 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.

FF Friday, June 14, 6-9 p.m.The annual City of Santa Clarita Summer Bashwill bring food, fun and entertainment to residents and visitors alike to kick off summer 2019. All are invited to enjoy this free, family-friendly block party that will feature a mechanical surfboard, food trucks, a beer garden and more! Luther Drive, Canyon Country. Info: santa-clarita.com/Events

Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.Menagerie Theatre Works presents Henrik Ibsen’s classic play “The Wild Duck.”Set in the 1950s in the United States, it follows the Ekdal family in their struggle with deep family secrets, societal expectations, and the image of the perfect family. Shows will continue on June 15-16, both at 2 p.m. Admission costs $20 and seating is first come, first serve.The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: If you require ADA seating, please call 661-290-2255 at least 24 hours prior to show time. Order tickets at atthemain.org/tickets/the-wild-duck-61947475567/.

Saturday, June 15, 9:00 a.m. to noon Find inspiration and a variety of water-conserving shrubs, natives and vines that thrive in the SCV with the latest SCV Water Gardening Class, “Shrubs and Native Plants.”SCV Water 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Contact Karen Denkinger at [email protected].

Saturday, June 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m.Participants of “Family Cooking Part 3 – Dinner: Create Delicious Dinners and Wow the Family”will learn how to make nutrient-denseand balanced dinnersto amaze the entire family. Learn how to get your children involved in preparing and cooking family meals they will enjoy. Some vegetarian and vegan meals that everyone will love will be included, as well as money-saving tips for grocery shopping. College of the Canyons, Early Childhood Education Building B 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: Register to attend at secure.rec1.com/CA/city-santa-clarita/catalog.

Saturday, June 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Run by the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder/County Clerk, the Vote Center Placement Project, which will help decide vote centers across Los Angeles County for upcoming elections, will hold a community input event. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall. Info: To learn more about the Vote Center Placement Project, visit vsap.lavote.net/vote-center-placement-project/.

Saturday, June 15, noon to 7 p.m. The second annual Rotary People’s Choice Car Show. A high attendance is expected, so arrive early. Bring lounge chairs, take in the live band,beer garden, food, raffles, auction, vendors and really cool vehicles. Bring the whole family and help us end homelessness. Admission is free, but to enter a vehicle will cost $30. Southern California Innovation Park, 25134 Rye Canyon Loop Valencia. Info: Contact Glenn Terry at (661) 312-7268 or email at [email protected].

Saturday, June 15, 2-9:30 p.m. The third annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival held in beautiful Central Park. Food from local food vendors and ice cold beer will be available for purchase! $20, Children 10 and under free with adult. 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/337035820339257/?active_tab=about

Monday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Neverland offers acting, sword fighting, dance, music and more. A three-day workshop kids ages 6 to 12 Choose from two session times. M / W / F from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or T / TH / F from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.$175. Curtain Call Performing Arts, 20655 Soledad Canyon Rd., Unit 31, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/1562634453869761/?event_time_id=1562634460536427

Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. Artist Julie Crouch will hold a watercolor demonstrationin a meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Crouch teaches watercolor weekly at the City of San Gabriel Community Services Department and at Creative Arts Group in Sierra Madre, on the Mid-Valley Arts League, served on the Board of National Watercolor Society, a Signature Member of Watercolor West and the Western Colorado Watercolor Society. This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble Valencia, 23630 Valencia Blvd. Info: Contact Olga Kaczmar at (661) 254-5267.

Wednesday, June 19, 5-8 p.m. Join the SCV Chamber of Commerce for its inaugural POP-UP Biz Expo. The POP-UP Biz Expo is designed to be a format forlocal businessesto best showcase their company’s products and services in a new way which allows businesses to better networkwith each other. The expo is free and welcomes both businesses and consumers to walk around the expo and meet other businesses. California Institute of the Arts 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia. Info: Contact [email protected]to register.

Thursday, June 20, 7-10 p.m. The Santa Clarita community is invited to the latest art exhibit reception for “Feminine Harmony”by Fahimeh Shamsapour. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: For more details about the exhibition, visit santaclaritaarts.com/2019/05/22/feminine-harmony/.

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Trivia Crawl will host a“Friends”-themed trivia bar crawl. Compete against hundreds of other crawlers to determine who is the trivia champ. Attendees must have a smart phone with a data plan to play trivia. $20. Saddle Ranch, 24201 Valencia Blvd Suite 102, Santa Clarita. Info: inkarn8.ticketspice.com/the-one-where-they-play-trivia-santa-clarita

FF Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to Westfield Valencia Town Center so come on by the roundabout near the food court entrance and pick up some treats and merchandise, while supplies last. Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/301457180743943/?active_tab=about

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Santa Clarita Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Dayexercise This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Castaic Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: To learn more about the Santa Clarita Amateur Radio Club, go to w6jw.org.

Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m. In this two-part show presented by The Dumas Players, “The Grieving Widows’ Auxiliary; Parts I and II” looks at the lives of widows who meet monthly to help one another through the grieving process while also plotting to snag their next husband by any means necessary. General admission costs $20, $15 for students and seniors. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: Part I will be shown on Saturday, while Part II will premiere Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. For those who require ADA Seating, please contact (661) 290-2255 at least 24 hours prior to show time so we can reasonably accommodate your request. Buy tickets at atthemain.org/tickets/the-grieving-widows-auxiliary-i-and-ii-56676785792/.