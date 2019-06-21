Concerts in the Park returns to Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park Series is set to return for its 30th music-filled summer July 6 with a variety of bands that everyone can enjoy.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, so everyone is invited to enjoy the summer fun.

This year, the series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will continue for eight consecutive Saturdays with six tribute bands, one party band and one original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.

The mix of bands allows for fan favorites to return, as well as new acts to join in.

A variety of food vendors are expected to be at the event, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.

The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturdays from July 6 through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

For more information on Concerts in the Park and a complete lineup of performers, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.