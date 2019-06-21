Concerts in the Park returns to Central Park

7 hours ago
Add Comment
Emily Alvarenga
Savannah Burrows riles up the crowd at Concerts in the Park in Central Park on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park Series is set to return for its 30th music-filled summer July 6 with a variety of bands that everyone can enjoy.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, so everyone is invited to enjoy the summer fun.

This year, the series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will continue for eight consecutive Saturdays with six tribute bands, one party band and one original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.

The mix of bands allows for fan favorites to return, as well as new acts to join in.

A variety of food vendors are expected to be at the event, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.

The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturdays from July 6 through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

For more information on Concerts in the Park and a complete lineup of performers, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.