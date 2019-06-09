Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergies

H. Farhadian, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.A.A.A.A.I.

We treat the cause… not just the symptoms

Patients treated in our center include those who recently began suffering from allergies and asthma. This group starts treatment in the early stage of the disease to prevent serious complications.

Another group of patients include those who have been suffering from allergies for several years who are chronic users of over-the-counter medications and receive limited or no results. Unfortunately, some allergic patients have the wrong concept regarding the treatment of allergies. They believe if self-treatment by over-the-counter medication is not effective, nothing else can be done. We believe, “A lot more can be done.” If the cause of allergy is found, successful treatment can be achieved.

Our goal is to “treat the cause, not just the symptoms.” At Valencia Allergy & Asthma Center, We diagnose and treat the following:

Hay fever/allergic rhinitis (seasonal and perennial)

Asthma and allergic respiratory diseases

Acute and chronic nasal allergies and hay fever

Sinus headaches

Chronic sinus infection

Chronic cough

Allergic skin diseases

Hives

Eczema

Food allergy

Drug allergy

Pet allergy

Eye allergy

Frequent colds and infant earaches

Immune deficiencies