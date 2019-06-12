Hilmar Rosenast | A Baby Is a Baby, Period

Funny, Dick Cesaroni’s letter should appear on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It should indeed be D-Day for Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood!

Cesaroni’s letter was good and I mostly agree with his comments, with one exception. He does miss the vital point: Abortion is killing a human being at every stage after conception. There can be no exception as he suggests. A baby is a baby regardless of how conceived. You cannot differentiate life based on its origin. His view that rape, incest and the life of the woman are exceptions is no different than the view that malformed or potentially handicapped children could be aborted! There are no exceptions to preserving and protecting life at any stage!

The Catholic church has clear guidelines as to situations when the life of the mother is in danger. This, however, is not the medium to try and convey them clearly to the reader without causing a misunderstanding.

It makes clear however, that the willful termination of any life can never be the objective.

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia