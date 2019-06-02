Hydrate and refresh dry skin

Dehydrated skin is among the many causes of facial wrinkling, which also can be caused by smoking, environmental factors and UV exposure. Aging skin doesn’t produce as much collagen and elastin, which allows skin to spring back into place, as it once did. Conditions like dry, dehydrated skin may make wrinkles appear worse. Treating dehydration and dryness may reduce wrinkles and refresh dry skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.

Those who want to treat dry, dehydrated skin must understand the difference between hydration and moisturizing as it applies to skincare. According to Annemarie Gianni, a skincare aesthetician and creator of Annemarie Skin Care, hydrating skin means increasing its water content by increasing the amount of water contained in skin cells. This can result in a healthy, plump complexion. Skin that is properly hydrated will keep fine lines and wrinkles from being overly apparent.

Moisturizing skin involves applying a lubricant that mimics naturally produced lipids and oils in the skin that will protect and soothe.

Hydration and moisturizing often work hand-in-hand. In addition to drinking plenty of water to hydrate the skin from the inside out, individuals can use products that contain hyaluronic acid, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate. These are known as humectants. In addition, the National Center of Biotechnology Information says that aloe can improve water content in the skin. Once water is bound to the skin, a moisturizer will prevent the water from leaving it. Look for moisturizers with natural oils and butters to help retain moisture, like cocoa butter.

The following are some additional methods to maximize hydration and moisturize skin.

Take warm showers, as hot water can strip the natural lipids from skin and cause dryness.

Avoid too many alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic drinks are diuretics that can cause the body to lose water, advises WebMD.

Use a humidifier indoors to amp up the moisture level in the air.

Enjoy water-rich foods, like watermelon, cucumber, grapes, and other succulent fruits and vegetables.

Drink the recommended amount of water per day, and limit your consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages.

Work out to improve blood flow and oxygenation in the skin.

Try a facial essence. Facial essences are a principle of Japanese beauty regimens and contain fermented ingredients that support skin penetration and hydration.

Anyone concerned about dehydrated or dry skin can get further advice about treating the problem by speaking with a qualified dermatologist or aesthetician.

— Metro Connection