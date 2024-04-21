Wonderful walking tours in the Golden State

There is no better way to experience a city than to take to its streets, walking. Many self-guided walking tours are available throughout the Golden State exploring architecture, history and more. Tour maps are easily accessible for downloading on smart phones or printing on a home computer.

Many guided walking tours for purchase are also available throughout the state for those who enjoy learning more about their chosen destinations.

Here is a list of some of the best free self-guided and volunteer guided walking tours in California.

Newhall Walking Tour

Info walkingtour.oldtownnewhall.com

Start your exploration of California walking tours with a tour in your own backyard. If you haven’t taken the Newhall Walking tour, it’s a “must see” destination.

It’s great way to learn the history of Newhall, which you can pass on to your family and visiting guests. The tour includes not only historic buildings but also film and television locations. Dazzle out-of-town guests by showing off locations used by “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Goliath,” “This is US” and many more.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Info anytimetours.stqry.app/1/tour/17762

This tour of the Old Sacramento Waterfront is easily to access on your phone. Walk the Old Sacramento Waterfront and uncover the hidden stories behind the city’s first business district.

The tour includes 30 stops of buildings, most from the 1850s and 1860s.

On this tour, you will notice each building is described as either … reconstruction — buildings that were re-built in recent decades based on what we know they looked like in the past or restoration — original buildings that have been preserved.

Jeff Shelton Architectural Walking Tour

The Los Angeles Jewelry Theatre building was constructed in 1920 as the Pantages Theater. View the architecture of downtown Los Angeles by visiting the self-guided walking tour maps available from the L.A. Conservancy. Photo courtesy of L.A. Conservancy.

Info bit.ly/3Jv1e2h

When wandering the streets of Santa Barbara, some may notice unique buildings that stand out from the rest.

Follow the Jeff Shelton Walking Tour by requesting a free map (from the website above) for one-of-a-kind designs and to see a playful and captivating twist on the Spanish Revival architectural style Santa Barbara is known for.

Shelton’s designs range from the Ablitt Tower, which appears to be straight out of a Dr. Seuss dream, to Vera Cruz, a lime green house “tiled” in paintings.

Each building tells its own story using intricate ironwork, whimsical sculptures and colorful tiling.

Strolling on Seventh Downtown Los Angeles

Info www.laconservancy.org

Map bit.ly/3W9DxEB

There are many walking tours of downtown Los Angeles but one of the most fascinating tours is Strolling on Seventh, a walking tour that explores the architecture and history of Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Best of all you’ll walk through the heart of the Los Angeles jewelry district where you can find something beautiful to buy.

For other walking and driving tours around Los Angeles visit the L.A. Conservancy website.

Get Away to Julian

Explore the gold mining town of Julian on a self-guided walking tour. Photo courtesy of the Julian Chamber of Commerce.

2129 Main St., Julian 92036

Info visitjulian.com/

Map bit.ly/3Ukt2wK

Step back in time with a stop in Julian, a century-old gold mining town in the Cuyamaca Mountains. Gold rush history comes alive as you stroll by historic buildings and museums.

Pick up a free map at the Chamber of Commerce for a self-guided walking tour of the area’s historic sites. After your walk enjoy a slice of homemade apple pie, a Julian specialty.

San Francisco Free Walking Tours

Info sfcityguides.org/find-your-tour/

San Francisco City Guides is a non-profit organization with roots in the San Francisco Public Library. They welcome all walkers, free of charge, and include a large number of available tours. All tours are led by volunteers who love to share their knowledge and passion for San Francisco with walkers.

The tour guides do not accept tips, however they will ask for donations to keep the doors open to the City Guides non-profit.

Among the tours offered is a San Francisco Chinatown tour which explores the Chinatown that rose from the ashes of the 1906 earthquake to evolve into a Chinese community that has flourished for more than 150 years. Explore the alleys, the family associations, temples, dim sum, herbal apothecaries and jade jewelry shops that make this Chinatown world famous.

Another fascinating tour is the Mission District Murals tour. Murals first appeared in the Mission in the 1970s and soon became central to the area’s identity. Over the decades artists have used the walls of the Mission, its buildings and even entire alleyways to give voice to matters of social and political importance to the neighborhood.

The Women’s Building at the corner of 18th Street and Lapidge Street boasts one of San Francisco’s largest and best known murals.

Meaning “woman teacher of peace,” the Maestrapeace Mural stands five stories tall and is the jewel of San Francisco’s Mission District.