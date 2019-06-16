“In sum, Blind Melon is back.”

The statement on the group’s website is a significant oversimplification of the journey that the band’s been through.

Within a handful of years after the group was founded in L.A. in 1990, Blind Melon was playing perhaps the biggest concert in the world at the time, the reboot of Woodstock in 1994.

Then, not long after the band’s follow-up album to its self-titled first effort, the band lost its lead singer, Shannon Hoon, to a drug overdose.

The band then disbanded in 1999, its run seemingly over.

Eventually, the band found Travis Warren, someone they felt who had the chops to be able to keep going with the four remaining original members, and have since been on a creative tear, working a new album that doesn’t have a release date, yet.

The band will be coming to the Canyon Santa Clarita on Saturday, June 29. Opening for Blind Melon is Antehero, which describes itself as a blend of soulful vocals with sophisticated arrangements for a contemporary sound.

To hear the band that brought us “Rain” and “No Change” while they tour and work on their latest album, check them out at the Canyon Santa Clarita later this month.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.