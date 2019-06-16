Reset, realign and repeat for a healthy beach-ready body

Summer is coming — and swimsuit season will be here before you know it. Now is the time to do a quick assessment and create a routine to get your body ready for sun and fun.

By following three easy steps — reset, realign and repeat – you can commit to making changes to create a healthier you in time for summer.

Reset

Do a self-health assessment. Take time to reevaluate your goals and set new milestones. Achieving desired health goals requires you to be honest with yourself in regard to where you are at and what you want to achieve.

Are you just beginning a weight-loss journey? Or perhaps you’re looking to drop a few pounds? Once you’ve identified your goals, find a program that aligns with your everyday routine and empowers you to make healthier lifestyle choices.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to go at it alone. Find a program that uses technology to provide support and encouragement that helps you maintain healthy habits and routines. A digital solution can help you track progress and provide 24/7 accountability.

Realign

Now that you’ve identified your goals, hold yourself accountable. It’s easier to keep up with a routine that aligns with your lifestyle and doesn’t require drastic modifications. Using the right tools and technologies can also help in achieving your health goals. Amway’s BodyKey SmartLoss program, developed in collaboration with Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, makes it easy to integrate smarter, healthier lifestyle choices into your everyday routine. The program provides continual personalized feedback and support without the pressure of calorie counting.

“Weight-loss solutions are not ‘one-size-fits-all,’ so to achieve and sustain your weight-loss goals, it is important to use strategies that best fit into your everyday lifestyle,” said Kerry Grann, principal research scientist, Amway Research & Development. “This might involve eating less, making better food choices, or a little bit of both. Using tools, such as the SmartLoss Graph, step tracking and logging what you eat can make you more aware of the choices you are making, empowering you to identify what works and what doesn’t work in your journey to a healthier you.”

Repeat

Once you’ve found the right solution, then what? Consistency is the key to achieving and maintaining your goals. Keep track of your progress on a daily or weekly basis to see how much you accomplish in shorter spans of time. BodyKey’s program has a free mobile app to help you track your journey and offers advice and guidance to keep you motivated to hit your daily goals. The app is available for anyone to download.

The program helps users develop daily habits throughout their entire weight-loss journey. It offers a personalized eating plan that tracks weight loss and provides customized recommendations to help you every step of the way. With the convenience and accessibility of this program it’s easier to keep up your routine beyond the summer months.

“Accessibility and convenience are important when it comes to programs that assist with weight-loss management,” said Grann. “Having a digital program that tracks your progress can help you maintain daily habits beyond your desired summer goals.”

This summer take your health into your own hands by resetting, realigning and repeating healthy habits throughout the season and beyond. Proper weight management and discipline, supported by educational tools, will help you transform your everyday routine and help achieve a healthier you. Programs such as BodyKey SmartLoss can help you take control of your weight-loss journey so you can look and feel your very best this summer.

— Brandpoint