Spent some quality time with dad catchin’ fish

Many dads like to fish. If you have a “fishing father” consider taking him out on a special daddy-son or daddy-daughter fishing excursion.

Make sure you have your fishing licenses squared away and all the necessary poles, reels and bait.

If you can’t fish on Father’s Day, there are plenty of other lazy, summer days to find your fish, with bliss.

The Santa Clarita Valley isn’t far from some spectacular fishing areas.

Be sure to check out the California Freshwater Fishing Regulations before you cast out your hook. http://www.castaiclake.com/docs/2015/15-16CaliforniaFreshwaterFishingRegulations.pdf

Here’s a guide to finding where the fish are biting:

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area

32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

Several state, national and world record fish have been caught at Castaic Lake. Castaic Lake is the largest state water project reservoir in Southern California, and fishing is a popular pastime there. It offers bass fishing in the upper and lower lake year-round and float-tube fishing in the lower lake.

The lake is home to striped bass, rainbow trout, catfish and crappie. The lagoon has good populations of trout and largemouth bass. And, it is well known as a trophy largemouth bass fishing destination.

Fishing tips

Winds on the upper lake move nutrients toward the dam, where fish look for food. Fishing from the dam is allowed. Use lures that resemble trout-catch striped bass and cast near shady areas on sunny days. Cast in deeper waters on colder days in places with no shade. Rock piles, docks, reeds and submerged trees are favorite “hang-out” locations for most fish.

The most popular lures are trout or shad imitations, and work well for both striper and largemouth bass. Cut bait such as anchovies, sardines, mackerel and frozen shad also work well, when the fishing slows down. Night Crawlers are a good bait for those who “bait and wait.”

Castaic Lake’s water temperature should be in the upper 70s during this time of year.

Note that fishing from the docks and launch ramps is not allowed. However, fishing from the dam is permitted, within the designated areas.

Check out these special fishing events at Castaic Lake:

Friends of Castaic Lake Float Tube Fishing

June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21

Fee: $20 includes glow stick.

Friends of Castaic Lake Moonlight Madness

July 6, Aug. 3 Sept. 21

Fees: Angler: $6, Light Stick: $2, Car: $11, Boat: $13. Fishing will be allowed by boat and/or shore. Launch at 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Launching from Main Launch Ramp.

Info (661) 257-4050 or www.castaiclake.com

Pier fishing

If you don’t have your own gear, many piers and nearby concessions sell or rent equipment at affordable rates. These fishing piers are where you can cast a line and not be required to purchase a fishing license. The list also includes what kind of fish you can expect to catch.

Malibu Pier

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Surfperch, corbina, jacksmelt, bonito, mackerel.

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

Corbina, jacksmelt, bonito, mackerel

Balboa Pier

1 Balboa Pier, Newport Beach

Surfperch, corbina, jacksmelt, bonito

Huntington Beach Pier

103 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Stingrays, sharks, corbina, perch, mackerel

Port Huenene Fishing Pier

Corbina, jacksmelt, bonito, mackerel

Venice Fishing Pier

Washington Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk, Marina Del Rey

Mackerel, halibut

Ventura Pier

750 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Corbina, jacksmelt, bonito, mackerel

Sterns Wharf

Santa Barbara

Halibut, mackerel, jacksmelt, white croaker (ronkie), sand bass, kelp bass (calico bass), scorpionfish (sculpin), various perch, bat rays, and shovelnose guitarfish.

Ocean Fishing

Always wanted to fish on the ocean, feel the salt spray on your face, battle the big fish (or any fish) on your pole? Fishing charters are the way to go. Grab some friends, your family or join a charter where you can make new friends.

Here’s a few charters that all have 4-star ratings or higher according to Yelp. Some open party fishing charters cost less than $60 per person for a half-day or more of fishing. Catch white fish, rock fish, sculpin, lingcod, bocaccio, sheepshead, sand bass and more.

Channel Islands Sportfishing

4151 S Victoria Ave., Oxnard

Infowww.channelislandssportfishing.com

Ventura Sportfishing

1500 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura

Infowww.venturasportfishing.com

Pacific Islander Sportfishing

4151 Victoria Ave., Oxnard

Infohttps://pacificislandersportfishing.com

Marina del Rey Sportfishing

13552 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey

Infowww.mdrsf.com

LA Sportfishing

Dock 55, Marina del Rey

Infohttp://www.lasportfishing.com

Mirage Sportfishing

4151 S Victoria Ave., Oxnard

Infowww.miragesportfishing.com

Lake fishing

There’s really nothing like sitting on a lawn chair and waiting for a fish to strike. Even better is floating gently in a boat on a serene lake. Southern California lakes offer some world class fishing. For a complete list of SoCal lake fishing visit:http://fishingnetwork.net/index.php?pageid=sclakes

Lake Piru

4780 Piru Canyon Road, Piru

Largemouth bass, rainbow trout, catfish, redear sunfish, crappie and bluegill

Infohttps://www.camplakepiru.com/

Casitas Lake

11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura

Big Largemouth Bass, Catfish, Crappie and a good population of Red Eared sunfish in the lake.

Infohttps://www.casitaswater.org/lower.php?url=boating-and-fishing

Pyramid Lake

43000 Pyramid Lake Road, Gorman

Striped bass, trout, large and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and bluegill. Some fairly big stripers up to 40 pounds have been taken here. This place is unique because there are very few lakes in SoCal. Where you can catch a “bassin’ Grand Slam” (stripers, largemouth, and smallmouth) all in one day.

Infohttps://water.ca.gov/What-We-Do/Recreation/Pyramid-Lake-Recreation

Lake Cachuma

HC 59 – Highway 154, Santa Barbara

One of Southern California’s finest fishing lakes because of the lake-bottom topography of rocky drop-offs, shallow areas, and aquatic plant beds, all great habitat for different kinds of fish. It supports large populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegill, red-ear sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Info http://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc

Fly fishing

Fly fishing is not just a Northern California pastime. There’s fly fishing in Southern California and there is a place near here.

Piru Creek (Frenchman’s Flat)

Piru Creek Frenchman’s Flat is located in the Los Padres National Forest near Castaic. From Castaic, take I-5 north approx. 7.5 miles to the Templin Highway turnoff. Follow old Highway 99 west and north, about 5 miles to Piru Creek at Frenchman’s Flat.

Infowww.luckytacklebox.com/blogs/fishing-reports/piru-creek-frenchmans-flat

Deep Creek

Located near Hesperia

Piru Creek and Deep Creek are unique in that they are located near busy metropolitan areas. Both are quiet and beautiful and make for a great half or full-day fishing trip. The creeks are open year-round and you’ll be fishing for trout. Piru Creek is an urban wild trout fishery with fabulous fishing.

Info www.deepcreekflyfishers.org/Deep-Creek/about-deep-creek

Owens River

Eastern Sierra, near Mammoth Lakes

It’s easy to reach as a dirt road follows most of its route from Big Springs to Crowley Lake.

It can be divided into a lower and upper portion, with each providing its own experience. The upper river is known for large trout and as a “user-friendly fishery.” Catch rainbow and brown trout. The season runs from April until mid-November.

Info www.visitmammoth.com/trip-ideas/fishing-upper-owens-river

Hot Creek

Eastern Sierra, near Mammoth Lakes

Fish in the public areas where the trout are quite large. Hot Creek is open year-round.

Info http://www.perfectflystore.com/whotc.html

Carson River

East Fork Located near Markleeville, in Alpine County, near the Nevada border

The East Fork of the Carson River is a perfect example of a mountain river that is serene, beautiful, and ideal for fly fishing. Fishing is open all year-round.

Info www.davessierrafishing.com/mapshtml/markleeville.html

McCloud River: Located near the Algoma Campground in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

This is actually a nature conservancy, as it is a trout fishery. McCloud River can be found near the city of Algoma and is known for its brook, brown and rainbow trout. The McCloud River is one of the great waterways of Northern California. It is known for its fantastic fishing and is a river steeped in primeval beauty.

Infowww.fs.usda.gov/recarea/stnf/recarea/?recid=6581and www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fsm9_008464.pdf

Hat Creek

Located near the city of Burney on State Route 299, about 4 miles west of its junction with State Route 89.

Hat Creek is classed as trophy water for wild trout. There are sections of this creek that are incredibly challenging, while others are slower paced and more relaxed. Fish here for brown and rainbow trout.

Infohttp://www.troutsource.com/fly-fishing/river/hat-creek