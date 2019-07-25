Artists needed for September ‘Artquinox’ event

Arts for Santa Clarita, an art advocacy organization, is looking for artists to participate in the next Artquinoxen event in September.



“What we’re trying to do is highlight and draw attention to the artists and art organizations in Santa Clarita and continue to build that community by raising awareness and importance of arts in our community,” said Stephanie O’Connor, ASC board member and event organizer.



Whether a musician, actor, writer or visual artist, ASC is looking for artists to present artwork across various disciplines revolving around a common concern at Eureka Village, the home of SCV Adventure Play Foundation.



“This series that we started on the equinox twice a year is intent is to present work from multiple artists of different disciplines that engage with the same questions or concerns,” O’Connor said. “SCV Adventure Play draws attention to the intersection of art, creativity and play. We want artists who participate in this to shine a light on art within this topic.”



Audience members interacting with the work and the artists at Artquinoxen #1: Vernal Convergence at The Main in Newhall Friday, March 29. Courtesy of Martha Wilcox

This Artquinox event is focused around the value of play, looking to answer the question of what is the intersection of art and play as well as why this is important, according to O’Connor.



“We believe that physical and mental space for self-directed play is an essential piece of a healthy, happy life, and we’re delighted to partner with Arts for Santa Clarita to shine a light on the value of creativity and play for children and adults,” said Erica Larsen-Dockray, CalArts instructor and co-founder of SCV Adventure Play, in a prepared statement.



Anyone interested in participating should contact ASC at [email protected] before the Sept. 6 deadline with a brief description of their idea or project along with a sketch or picture of the project.



Those who participate will receive free tickets to the event, the opportunity to engage with a new audience and a mention on ASC’s website, according to event organizers.



The Artquinoxen is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21st at Eureka Village, located at 28710 Madison Street in Val Verde.



For more information about Arts for Santa Clarita, visit artsforsantaclarita.org.

