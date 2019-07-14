Calendar of Events: July 14, 2019 to July 27, 2019

Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to The Canyon for a night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Guests 18 years old and older will be permitted, no parents or guardians needed to enter. Show a valid identification upon entry. The Canyon – Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd, No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita

FF Fridays, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series returns for its 20th year, featuring regional, national and international entertainers in a family-friendly, street party setting offering activities for adults and children. The scheduled series will bring a variety of activities for the entire family, as well as a variety of food and beverages. No pets or outside food or beverages are allowed. Admission is free. Downtown Valencia on Town Center Drive, outside the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Info: For the lineup of performers, visit valenciajazzandblues.com/line-up/

Third Thursday of the month, 7-10 p.m. The SENSES Block Party, brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street until October. Ride a wave on the mechanical surfboard or check out a classic Volkswagen and listen to the tunes of Jimmy Buffet at this Margaritaville-themed party. Main St, Newhall. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/

Fourth Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Audiences to the music showcase Note by Note will be presented with a free evening of fun and a wide range of music styles including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more. The MAIN, 24266 Main St, Newhall. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/notebynote/

Third Friday of the month, 7-9 p.m. Calling all performers and artists. Now is your time to get yourself out there! Sign up as a performer, sign up as an artist to display your work or both. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Original, family friendly material only please. The Open Book Canyon Country, 19188 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 255-1400, [email protected]

FF Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. William S. Hart Regional Park’s hilltop mansion, offers free guided tours and craftin’ fun. Set up right outside the mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table, The little ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers and much more. The event is free. William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall. Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, July 14, noon to 4 p.m. Le Chène French Cuisine invites you to celebrate this year’s Bastille Day and Argentine Independence Day in Le Chene’s beautiful gardens. Guests will soak in the warm weather (shade will be provided), sip on some wine, socialize with fellow foodies and enjoy an afternoon filled with the aromas and full-flavors of a true Argentinian feast. 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.Info: lechene.com/event/bastille-day-argentinian-independence-day-at-le-chene-2019

Sunday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. Leading NeoTech Products since 1991, president Craig McCrary will share his story about providing supplies for NICUs, PICUs, pediatric oncology and home health markets around the world, making a difference with groundbreaking products that benefit patience and clinicians. $20 for an early bird ticket, $100 to be a beverage sponsor, $300 to be a food sponsor, $30 for last minute guests. 28410 Ave Stanford, Santa Clarita. Info: startupgrind.com

FF Monday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Safety Town is a one-week safety education summer program that introduces safety to young children (ages 4½ to 6 years) in an age appropriate, fun and secure environment. Safety Town is a child-size city that will be assembled in the school’s multipurpose room, with traffic lights, street and stop signs, striped walkways, crosswalks and streets. 23890 Copper Hill Dr, Ste 249 Valencia. Info: santaclaritaoptimistfoundation.org/safetytown

FF Monday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curtain Call Performing Arts will be holding its three-day workshop for visitors to learn guitar performances, 50s dance numbers and scenes from the hit movie “Back to the Future.” You will develop new skills, learn from working artists and build lasting friendships in a cooperative environment that puts FUN first! Curtain Call Performing Arts, 20655 Soledad Canyon Rd, Unit 31, Saugus. Info: curtaincallpa.com/summer

Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and Pukuu Cultural Community Services, aspiring artists can learn how to budget their business, create a portfolio, reach their audience, market and price art and more. California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia. Info: forms.gle/3UN8P2B9aPWy2nSP7

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to noon Come to this SCV Water Gardening Class and learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs. SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: yourscvwater.com/event/gardening-class-the-basics-of-sustainable-landscaping/

Saturday, July 20, 4-9 p.m. The Crawl is coming! This pub crawl will feature three rounds of trivia with 75 questions in total. Dress up as your favorite “Game of Thrones” character, order themed drinks and win prizes. $15 for early bird tickets, $18 for general admission and $25 for last minute guests. Alchemy, 24501 Town Center Dr, Ste 101, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/308978060054045/

Saturday, July 20, 5-10 p.m. Activism and the arts collide for an evening of art, film, and fun at the Canyon Theatre Guild. The Democratic Alliance for Action of Santa Clarita will host a film screening and art auction fundraiser beginning with a special happy hour and to mingle with artists who have generously donated their art. A special guest speaker will introduce the Oscar award-winning film “BlackkKlansman.” 24242 Main St, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/671024900010121/

FF Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m. Concerts in the Park will feature Prussia to Santa Clarita! Prussia is a 4-piece funk powerhouse based out of north Hollywood, Calif. Fronted by a dynamic female vocalist and grooving rhythm section, they are known for their electric live performances and unique blend of blues, funk, and soul. Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/concerts_in_the_park

FF Sunday, July 21, 2-3 p.m. It’s time to relive another “cool” travel adventure with Placerita Canyon Nature Center docent Nikki Dail. She’ll talk about Belize and take you to the Cayes, fly over the Blue Hole, tour the Belize Zoo, explore Mayan ruins, and get rescued after being trapped inside a flooded cave, while learning about the flora and fauna along the way. Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2283160858470626/

Monday, July 22, 6-8 p.m. Join state Sen. Scott Wilk, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Assemblyman Tom Lackey at the Wildfire Town Hall to hear from the experts and learn practices for keeping your home safe in a wildfire, what are preventative measures taken by utility companies, state and county preparedness plans and the City of Santa Clarita’s response/action plan. The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 286-1471, tinyurl.com/y58dkq5c

Tuesday, July 23, 6:30-9 p.m. The SCV Education Foundation will host a cornhole tournament fundraiser. Registration starts will be within the first half hour, while the tournament begins at 7 p.m. The first place winner will receive $50, and the second and third place winners will receive $25. $30 entry fee per two-person team. Wolf Creek Brewery, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita Info: www.scveducationfoundation.org

FF Friday, July 26, 8-11 p.m. Come to Hart Park for a free movie under the stars: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” Avenues Supported Living Services will be selling snow-cones, popcorn, candy and drinks. Bring your chairs, blankets, towels, and everything you need to be comfortable. William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: friendsofhartpark.com