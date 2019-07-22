City to hold smart gardening workshops

In partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, the city of Santa Clarita is hosting a series of smart gardening workshops.



Classes are scheduled to take place at two local library branches — the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, and the Valencia Library, located at 23743 W. Valencia Blvd.



Gardeners will have an opportunity to learn a variety of techniques including tips on organic gardening, landscaping with native, drought-tolerant plants and integrated pest management.



Workshops are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, as well as Saturday, Sept. 28 at the same time at the Valencia Library.



For more information about the smart gardening program, including instructional videos on gardening tips and a full list of workshops, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

