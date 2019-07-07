Cool down while watching family friendly flicks – Dive-in movies are back!

By Mayor Marsha McLean

When the temperature heats up and the days get longer, there are two pastimes residents in Santa Clarita love: going for a swim at the local pool and watching a summer blockbuster movie. But what if there was a way to do both at the same time?

Dive-in Movies offers just that opportunity. The City of Santa Clarita’s Recreation staff will host two movie nights at the pool at Santa Clarita Park (27285 Seco Canyon Road) so that families don’t have to choose between going for a swim and seeing a movie.

The first Dive-in Movie will take place on Friday, July 12 with a screening of Disney’s “Moana.” You’ll be standing at the edge of the water in anticipation watching the movie’s heroine, Moana, discover her inner strength on a quest to save her people.

The second Dive-in Movie is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 and will feature the animated movie “Trolls.” Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest troll ever born, sets off on a mission to rescue her friends with a less-than-enthused Branch (Justin Timberlake). You can’t stop the feeling of happiness and fun while singing along with this movie’s soundtrack!

Both movies are rated PG and offer entertainment for parents and children alike.

Don’t forget to bring your pool float to the Dive-in Movie so that you can drift around to your heart’s content during the main event! If swimming isn’t your thing – or if you’d prefer to just dip your toes in the water – you can also sit on the deck with your towel or bring your chair to get more comfortable and take in the movie from our “Balcony Section.”

You can make just an afternoon – or an entire day – of fun at the park. Spend quality time at Santa Clarita Park with your family as your kids play on the playground, or practice your free-throws and three-pointers in a friendly game of H-O-R-S-E on the park’s basketball court. You can also have a lovely evening picnic before the movie starts!

At 7 p.m., City staff will begin allowing Dive-in Movie attendees into the pool area so you can swim. The movie won’t start until the sun goes down, so that you don’t have to worry about glare on the big screen. There will also be free snacks for the movie.

There is a $10 fee per person to attend each Dive-in Movie. While pre-registration is not required, it is highly recommended and will help you get your name on the guest list before the event fills up. You can register easily online by visiting santa-clarita.com/Seasons, click “Explore and Register” and search for “Dive-in Movie.”

If you have any questions about Dive-in Movies, or any of the City of Santa Clarita’s Aquatics programs, please feel free to reach out to the City’s Aquatics Office at (661) 250-3740. You can also visit the Aquatic Center in person at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway.

I know you and your family will enjoy a refreshing swim and singing along to fun movies at Dive-in Movies this summer. We hope to see you there!

Mayor Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in her column are those of the city and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.