Gil Mertz | A Tale of Two Champions

As the U.S. women’s soccer team now flaunts their insufferable narcissism and vulgarity, the very people who condemn this behavior in President Trump now hypocritically approve, if it advances their hatred for Trump. It’s been painful to watch these women exploit their moment of glory to advance their political ideology. They are embarrassing their country and degrading themselves.

In contrast, I’m reminded of the 1980 men’s Olympic hockey team, which is arguably the greatest sports victory in American history.

In 1980, coach Herb Brooks believed the USA name on the front of their jersey was more important than the name on the back. Today, Megan Rapinoe thinks the World Cup was all about her.

In 1980, the U.S. hockey team fielded the best players to help them win the gold medal. Today, Jaelene Hinkle is considered one of the world’s best players at her position but she wasn’t chosen for the women’s soccer team. Coincidentally, she was the only player who refused to wear the rainbow flag on her uniform.

In 1980, Jim Craig inspired the nation as he proudly draped the American flag over his shoulder. Today, we watched Allie Long toss the flag to the ground to mug for the cameras.

In 1980, the U.S. hockey team went to the White House, even for disastrous Jimmy Carter. Today when asked about a White House visit for the soccer team, captain Megan Rapinoe responded, “I’m not going to the f—ing White House.”

In 1980, the U.S. hockey team brought all Americans together. Today, the women’s soccer team has only unified those who agree with their politics of hate and resistance.

Thankfully their 15 minutes of fame will soon be mercifully over, and soccer will go back to an athletic competition for people who love sports.

Gil Mertz, Thousand Oaks