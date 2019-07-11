Greg Quandt | How Many Illegal Fireworks Arrests?

Would you publish the number of citations and/or arrests by law enforcement in Santa Clarita for illegal fireworks during the first week of July?

Greg Quandt

Valencia

Editor’s note: Absolutely! Our news story about the Sheriff’s Department’s enforcement of local fireworks laws was published in the print edition on Saturday, July 6, and can be found online at signalscv.com. In short, the SCV Sheriff’s Station received more than 500 reports of possible illegal fireworks via the station’s new social media app for reporting illegal fireworks. This resulted in numerous pre-emptive visits by sheriff’s deputies to warn people not to use fireworks in the city, and two citations were issued.