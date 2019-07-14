How parents can build strong relationships with their children’s coaches

Each year, millions of student-athletes across the globe participate in organized sports. Parents want these experiences to be as positive as possible for their children. One way to accomplish that goal is for moms and dads to build strong, supportive relationships with their children’s coaches.

Strong parent-coach relationships can lay the foundation for an enjoyable experience for student-athletes, allowing them to reap the many rewards of being involved in organized sports.

Recognize the commitment that coaches make to help youngsters.

Many scholastic coaches are unpaid volunteers, and those who are paid typically are not coaching for the money but rather to help youngsters. Parents can periodically acknowledge that commitment and express their gratitude to coaches, even when discussing coaches’ decisions they may not agree with.

Speak with the coach at the beginning of the season.

Coaches are busy at the beginning of the season, but parents can still spend a few minutes introducing themselves to coaches and offering any assistance they can provide. Express your gratitude to coaches at this time as well. Even simple gestures to help coaches, which may lessen their workload, can reassure them that their efforts are appreciated.

Keep communication open throughout the season.

After initial introductions, coaches may only hear from parents when moms and dads disagree with a decision a coach has made. But lines of communication should be kept open throughout the season, and many coaches appreciate it when parents speak with them when things are going well and not just when they want to voice a complaint.

Parents who want to voice a complaint may benefit by waiting to bring an issue up the next day. Cooler heads prevail, and coaches will appreciate the chance to have calm discussions with parents, which might not always occur if issues are brought up during the heat of competition.

Let coaches coach during the game.

Parents want the best for their children, and many may feel compelled to instruct young athletes during games. But such instructions can distract youngsters from what their coaches are telling them.

Parents are urged to support kids during competitions but to allow the coaches to do the coaching. Coaches will recognize and respect parents who respect their authority and allow them the opportunity to coach their teams without interference during competitions.

A strong parent-coach relationship can help kids get the most out of their participation in organized sports.

— Metro Connection