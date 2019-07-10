New art show to feature ‘Portals’

Local artist Naomi Young will showcase her vibrant and inspiring artwork in a new exhibit entitled “Portals” that features gateways, openings, doors and windows in acrylics, oil, pastel and watercolor.

The solo art show will be on display in the Canyon Theatre Guild’s gallery from Aug. 1 to Sept. 21. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Guests can enjoy wine and refreshments while listening to live music by talented guitarist, Manak.

Young was born and raised in Jerusalem and moved to Santa Clarita more than 40 years ago. From an early age, she loved art and writing but didn’t get to fully pursue either one until later in life. Only 18 years ago, when she registered her youngest son in an art class, she decided to sit with him and all the other kids and started painting. She has not stopped since. She’s been a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association for many years.

“Portals” will include more than 35 paintings that feature various gateways that transport us to new places: doorways, gates, windows, stairs, pathways and rivers. “Portals remind us of faraway times and places and they instantly transport us there,” Young says.

The “Portals” exhibit will be at the gallery at the Canyon Theatre Guild, which has been producing live theater in this valley for more than 50 years. They produce nine full-scale productions each season, entertaining 30,000 guests. “The Andrews Brothers,” a delightfully funny USO-style musical comedy show, paying tribute to the songs and heroes of World War II, will be performed from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7.



Naomi Young is a multifaceted international artist and a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Her award-winning artwork has been seen in exhibitions and galleries and on her website at www.naomiyoung.com. Her art, art books and greeting cards will be available for sale during the reception. The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall.

